Sunlands Technology Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Script August 18, 2023, 7:30 PM BJT

Yuhua Ye Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Sunlands' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. The company's financial and operating results were issued in our press release via newswire services earlier today and are posted online.

Participants on today's call will be our CEO, Mr. Tongbo Liu, and our Financial representative, Mr. Hangyu Li. I will first read the prepared remarks on behalf of Tongbo. And then Hangyu will discuss the financials in more detail. Following the prepared remarks, Tongbo and Hangyu will be available for the Q&A session.

With that, I will read Tongbo's prepared remarks on his behalf.

Confidential Draft Hello, everyone. Welcome to Sunlands' Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Prior to commencing, I would like to kindly remind all attendees that the financial information referenced in this release are presented on a continuing operations basis, and all figures are denominated in RMB, unless explicitly specified otherwise. In Q2, our business showcased remarkable resilience and steady performance. Our second quarter net revenue has experienced a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter but exceeded the high end of our guidance range, reaching 526.4 million. Net income experienced year-over-year increase, reaching 173.9 million in Q2, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of sustained profitability for our company. We still maintain a positive outlook for the upcoming second half of the year. Through proactive reassessment of our long-term strategic focus and implementation of a series of endeavors, our pursuit of developing valuable interest courses has continued to yield notable results. Specifically, our revenue in the professional certification preparation, professional skills and interest courses has surged by 32.7% year-over-year, and we have witnessed a 36.8% increase in new student enrollments in this sector. The robust market demands have instilled us with confidence and we remain committed to seizing emerging opportunities actively, promoting innovation and improvement to meet the diverse needs of adult learners, and achieving sustained growth and development. Now, let's turn to the performance of our major course programs. We persistently focus on optimizing the gross billing structure, resulting in revenue generated from our post-secondary programs now contributing to less than 30% of our total revenue. We are content with the results of this structural change and remain committed to ongoing optimization in alignment with our strategic objectives. The sector that includes professional certification preparation, professional skills and interest courses stands as our primary focus, and it's been performing remarkably well with 2

Confidential Draft a year-over-year revenue growth of over 32.7%. We are pleased to observe that the revenue contribution from this sector is increasing, and it currently constitutes 64.6% of our total revenue. Our interest-based programs, in particular, have consistently delivered positive results, driving the year-over-year revenue growth in this sector to an impressive 70.0%. This success can be attributed to our sharp market sense, readiness to take well-calculated risks, and proactive strategic adjustments. In today's societal context, many adults find themselves under both objective pressures and subjective anxieties. They strive to achieve a flexible work pace and engage in activities they enjoy. Enhancing professional skills or pursuing personal interests through learning has become one of the ways to alleviate stress and pursue their ideals. Notably, as indicated by the 2023 Baidu Adult Education Industry White Paper, data released by Baidu underscores a substantial surge in demand for adult interest-driven courses. This is evident through a notable 38% increase in search volume. Our first-hand industry insights at the operational level are in alignment with this trend. Adult education is no longer confined to rigid workplace needs; instead, it arises from interest-oriented incentives. By offering a series of carefully-choseninterest-oriented courses among various segments, we have also reached a broader clientele, laying a strong foundation for our future business endeavors. Our approach to course development follows a well-defined Standard Operating Procedure, or SOP. We begin by carefully selecting relevant topics through firsthand market and learner analysis. Subsequently, we craft high-quality content tailored to specific audience learning needs. Preceding full-scale launch, small-scale trials assess content and delivery effectiveness. For instance, our Chinese traditional painting course is a direct result of following this SOP. Its growth and progress have been impressive, with a substantial 86% year-over-year increase in revenue. Launched in 2021, this initiative has achieved noteworthy success, benefiting from our insightful grasp of the post-COVID market dynamics. This course is a representation of classical Chinese art education that has deeply captured people's interest. With a solid foundation of enthusiastic participants, this course appeals to many who have 3

Confidential Draft a genuine liking for Chinese traditional painting and a willingness to refine their aesthetic sensibilities. We continuously extend such efforts in interest-based education. These courses boast a high repeat purchase rate, enhancing operational efficiency and yielding positive long-term effects on the company's financial performance. We will continue to utilize insights from learner preferences and strategically promote related courses, enabling learners to explore a broader range of subjects. In conclusion, with our extensive experience and industry recognition in this field over the past decade, we are well-positioned to capture a larger market share more swiftly and effectively. As we move forward, we remain committed to adapting our educational offerings to meet the evolving demands of learners, solidifying our leadership position in the field of adult education. We extend our gratitude for your presence today and the continued support you provide. Thank you, and we look forward to your valuable engagement. This concludes Tongbo's prepared remarks. With that, I will turn the call over to our Financial Controller, Hangyu, to run through our financials. 4