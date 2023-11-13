Stock SUNLQ SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
PDF Report : Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Stock price

Equities

SUNLQ

US86738J3041

Consumer Lending

Delayed OTC Markets
 11:30:26 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.0350 USD +74.13% -76.67% -99.86%
Nov. 02 Combined Hearing for Disclosure Statement and Plan Approved for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. CI
Nov. 01 Interim DIP Financing Approved for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. CI
Financials (USD)

Sales 2022 98.51 M Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 106 M
Net income 2022 -316 M Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
0,87x
Net cash position 2022 20.01 M Net cash position 2023 * - EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-0,33x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees 190
Yield 2022
-
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 4.09%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.

Combined Hearing for Disclosure Statement and Plan Approved for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. CI
Interim DIP Financing Approved for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. CI
Motion for Joint Administration Approved for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. CI
Sunlight Financial files for bankruptcy, reaches deal to sell itself RE
Greenbacker Development Opportunities Fund II, L.P. managed by Greenbacker Capital Management LLC, Sunstone Credit, Inc., IGS Ventures, Inc. and Cross River Bank entered into an investment agreement to acquire Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. for $15 million. CI
Pre-Packaged Reorganization Plan and Disclosure Statement Filed by Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. CI
Motion for Joint Administration Filed by Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. CI
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Filed for Bankruptcy CI
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.(OTCPK:SUNL) dropped from S&P TMI Index CI
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Easing Late Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slipping in Afternoon Trading MT
Sunlight Financial Holdings' New York Stock Exchange Trading Suspended, Delisting Proceedings to Begin MT
Sunlight Financial Holdings to Implement 1-for-20 Reverse Split MT
TD Cowen Downgrades Sunlight Financial Holdings to Market Perform From Outperform MT
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Analyst Recommendations on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.

TD Cowen Downgrades Sunlight Financial Holdings to Market Perform From Outperform MT
Credit Suisse Downgrades Sunlight Financial Holdings to Neutral From Outperform Given Near-Term Cash Needs, Trims PT to $1.60 From $4 MT
Roth Capital Lowers Sunlight Financial's Price Target to $1.75 From $2.50, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
Credit Suisse Adjusts PT on Sunlight Financial Holdings to $4 From $5 Due to Dealer Bankruptcy, Lower Loan Volumes; Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Cowen Adjusts Sunlight Financial Holdings' Price Target to $5 From $8.75, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Press releases Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.

Sunlight Financial and Bodhi Partner to Expedite Post-Sale Documentation, Save Residential Solar Installers Time and Drive Operational Excellence BU
SUNLIGHT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm BU
Sunlight Financial Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split BU
Sunlight Financial and Solar Insure Partner to Offer a 30-Year Monitoring and Warranty Service for Residential Solar Installations BU
Quotes and Performance

1 day+74.13%
1 week-76.67%
Current month-86.00%
1 month-93.40%
3 months-99.04%
6 months-99.54%
Current year-99.86%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.02
Extreme 0.0181
0.11
1 month
0.02
Extreme 0.0181
0.54
Current year
0.02
Extreme 0.0181
32.20
1 year
0.02
Extreme 0.0181
41.20
3 years
0.02
Extreme 0.0181
333.20
5 years
0.02
Extreme 0.0181
333.20
10 years
0.02
Extreme 0.0181
333.20
Managers and Directors - Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Matthew Potere CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 48 2014
Rodney Yoder DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2022
Timothy Parsons COO
 Chief Operating Officer 45 2015
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Emil Henry CHM
 Chairman 62 2014
Brad Bernstein BRD
 Director/Board Member 56 2017
Joshua Siegel BRD
 Director/Board Member 52 2021
ETFs positioned on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
WISDOMTREE U.S. SMALLCAP FUND - USD ETF WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund - USD
0.00% 495 M€ -1.16%
VANGUARD TOTAL STOCK MARKET ETF - USD ETF Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF - USD
0.00% 281,588 M€ +13.75% -
ADAPTIVE RH HEDGED MULTI-ASSET INCOME ETF - USD ETF Adaptive RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF - USD
0.00% 31 M€ -6.21% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 0.0350 +74.13% 23 915
23-11-10 0.0201 -57.24% 5,830
23-11-09 0.0470 +9.33% 31,276
23-11-08 0.0430 -58.05% 12,479
23-11-07 0.1025 -31.67% 1,423

Delayed Quote OTC Markets, November 13, 2023 at 11:30 am EST

Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (Sunlight) is a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. The Company provides a business-to-business-to-consumer, technology-enabled point-of-sale (POS) financing platform that provides residential solar and home improvement contractors the ability to offer POS financing to their customers when purchasing residential solar systems or other home improvements. Its core business is facilitating loans made by its various capital providers to the consumer customers of residential solar contractors. These loans are facilitated by its technology platform, Orange, through which the Company offers instant credit decisions to homeowners at the POS on behalf of its various capital providers. Its capital providers are categorized as either direct or indirect channel. it offers a range of solar loan products, varying as to structure, tenor and interest rate, which are focused on differing contractor and consumer objectives and market dictates.
Sector
Consumer Lending
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Consumer Lending

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. Stock Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.
-99.86% 86 926 $
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED Stock Bajaj Finance Limited
+11.95% 54 177 M $
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD. Stock Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
+2.41% 30 542 M $
ORIX CORPORATION Stock ORIX Corporation
+26.03% 20 381 M $
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL Stock Synchrony Financial
-10.61% 12 236 M $
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED Stock Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited
+58.85% 11 604 M $
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED Stock Shriram Finance Limited
+42.68% 8 839 M $
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock SoFi Technologies, Inc.
+53.58% 6 654 M $
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED Stock Muthoot Finance Limited
+21.39% 6 196 M $
FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC. Stock FirstCash Holdings, Inc.
+25.61% 4 924 M $
Other Consumer Lending
