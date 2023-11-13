Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (Sunlight) is a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. The Company provides a business-to-business-to-consumer, technology-enabled point-of-sale (POS) financing platform that provides residential solar and home improvement contractors the ability to offer POS financing to their customers when purchasing residential solar systems or other home improvements. Its core business is facilitating loans made by its various capital providers to the consumer customers of residential solar contractors. These loans are facilitated by its technology platform, Orange, through which the Company offers instant credit decisions to homeowners at the POS on behalf of its various capital providers. Its capital providers are categorized as either direct or indirect channel. it offers a range of solar loan products, varying as to structure, tenor and interest rate, which are focused on differing contractor and consumer objectives and market dictates.

Sector Consumer Lending