Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Stock price
Equities
SUNLQ
US86738J3041
Consumer Lending
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0350 USD
|+74.13%
|-76.67%
|-99.86%
|Nov. 02
|Combined Hearing for Disclosure Statement and Plan Approved for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.
|CI
|Nov. 01
|Interim DIP Financing Approved for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2022
|98.51 M
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Capitalization
|106 M
|Net income 2022
|-316 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
0,87x
|Net cash position 2022
|20.01 M
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-0,33x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
|Employees
|190
|Yield 2022
-
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Free-Float
|4.09%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
|1 day
|+74.13%
|1 week
|-76.67%
|Current month
|-86.00%
|1 month
|-93.40%
|3 months
|-99.04%
|6 months
|-99.54%
|Current year
|-99.86%
More quotes
1 week
0.02
0.11
1 month
0.02
0.54
Current year
0.02
32.20
1 year
0.02
41.20
3 years
0.02
333.20
5 years
0.02
333.20
10 years
0.02
333.20
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Matthew Potere CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|48
|2014
Rodney Yoder DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2022
Timothy Parsons COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|45
|2015
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Emil Henry CHM
|Chairman
|62
|2014
Brad Bernstein BRD
|Director/Board Member
|56
|2017
Joshua Siegel BRD
|Director/Board Member
|52
|2021
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.00%
|495 M€
|-1.16%
|0.00%
|281,588 M€
|+13.75%
|-
|0.00%
|31 M€
|-6.21%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|0.0350
|+74.13%
|23 915
|23-11-10
|0.0201
|-57.24%
|5,830
|23-11-09
|0.0470
|+9.33%
|31,276
|23-11-08
|0.0430
|-58.05%
|12,479
|23-11-07
|0.1025
|-31.67%
|1,423
Delayed Quote OTC Markets, November 13, 2023 at 11:30 am ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (Sunlight) is a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. The Company provides a business-to-business-to-consumer, technology-enabled point-of-sale (POS) financing platform that provides residential solar and home improvement contractors the ability to offer POS financing to their customers when purchasing residential solar systems or other home improvements. Its core business is facilitating loans made by its various capital providers to the consumer customers of residential solar contractors. These loans are facilitated by its technology platform, Orange, through which the Company offers instant credit decisions to homeowners at the POS on behalf of its various capital providers. Its capital providers are categorized as either direct or indirect channel. it offers a range of solar loan products, varying as to structure, tenor and interest rate, which are focused on differing contractor and consumer objectives and market dictates.
SectorConsumer Lending
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-99.86%
|86 926 $
|+11.95%
|54 177 M $
|+2.41%
|30 542 M $
|+26.03%
|20 381 M $
|-10.61%
|12 236 M $
|+58.85%
|11 604 M $
|+42.68%
|8 839 M $
|+53.58%
|6 654 M $
|+21.39%
|6 196 M $
|+25.61%
|4 924 M $