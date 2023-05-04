Sunlight Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

- 2022 Funded Loan Volume of $2.9 Billion -

- 2022 Total Revenue of $101.1 Million -

- 2022 GAAP Net Loss of $(511.9) Million -

- 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(35.7) Million -

- 2022 Adjusted Net Loss of $(22.2) Million -

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, "Sunlight" or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

“While 2022 was a challenging year for the Company and the residential solar industry overall, Sunlight continued to execute on its operational metrics, funding 15% more loans than in 2021, increasing the average solar loan balance to $46 thousand and serving over 79 thousand borrowers throughout 2022," said Matt Potere, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlight. "As we turn to 2023, I am excited to return to profitability, supported by the comprehensive financing agreement we recently signed with Cross River Bank."

Full Year 2022 Key Operational and Financial Metrics

Funded loans of $2.9 billion, up 15% from $2.5 billion in the prior-year period

Average solar loan balance of $45,507, up 13% from $40,436 in the prior-year period

79,302 borrowers served, up 12% from 70,938 in the prior-year period

Total Revenue of $101.1 million, relative to $120.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates on our Indirect Channel

GAAP Net Loss of $(511.9) million, relative to $(241.0) million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $445.8 million non-cash impairment of Goodwill driven by challenges in the macro-economic environment

Adjusted EBITDA of $(35.7) million, relative to $52.9 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the deterioration of the Indirect Channel and increased provisions for losses

Total Platform Fee Margin of 3.7% (relative to 4.4% in the prior-year period), Direct Channel Platform Fee Margin of 5.6% (up from 5.1% in the prior-year period) and Indirect Channel Platform Fee Margin of (2.4)% (relative to 3.1% in the prior-year period)

Total cumulative funded loans of $9.0 billion as of December 31, 2022

Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Operational and Financial Metrics

Funded loans of $752.7 million, up 18% from $637.6 million in the prior-year period

Average solar loan balance of $47,367, up 13% from $41,983 in the prior-year period

19,399 borrowers served, up 6% from 18,225 in the prior-year period

1,997 active contractor relationships, up 32% from 1,509 in the prior-year period

Total Revenue of $6.3 million, relative to $36.6 million in the prior-year period, driven by a $(24) million loss in the Indirect Channel

GAAP Net Loss of $(79.5) million, including a $61.4 million non-cash impairment of Goodwill, relative to GAAP Net Loss of $(226.7) million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $(23.3) million, relative to $18.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the deterioration of the Indirect Channel and increased provisions for losses

Total Platform Fee Margin of 0.5% (relative to 5.3% in the prior-year period), Direct Channel Platform Fee Margin of 6.2% (up from 5.7% in the prior-year period) and Indirect Channel Platform Fee Margin of (10.5)% (relative to 4.2% in the prior-year period)

First Quarter 2023 Key Operational Metrics

Funded loans of $627.4 million, up 6% from $592.6 million in the prior-year period; however, volume headwinds expected for full-year 2023

Average solar loan balance of $46,810, up 6% from $43,999 in the prior-year period

2,070 active contractor relationships, up 30% from 1,589 in the prior-year period

15,799 borrowers served relative to 16,757 in the prior-year period

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided in the tables below.

Update on Key Priorities

Enhance Indirect Channel Execution: Sunlight completed an Indirect Channel loan sale of $228 million in December 2022. As of March 31, 2023 the Cross River Bank (CRB) Warehouse Facility balance was $764 million which has been partially reduced by a $296 million sale of Indirect Channel loans in April 2023. In addition, the recently-closed CRB Financing Agreements provide for an increase in the loan cap for the CRB Warehouse Facility and extends its maturity for an additional two years, enabling Sunlight to continue originating loans in the Indirect Channel.

Sunlight completed an Indirect Channel loan sale of $228 million in December 2022. As of March 31, 2023 the Cross River Bank (CRB) Warehouse Facility balance was $764 million which has been partially reduced by a $296 million sale of Indirect Channel loans in April 2023. In addition, the recently-closed CRB Financing Agreements provide for an increase in the loan cap for the CRB Warehouse Facility and extends its maturity for an additional two years, enabling Sunlight to continue originating loans in the Indirect Channel. Bolster Liquidity: The CRB Financing Agreements include an $89 million New Term Loan to pay fees, accrued interest and deferred proceeds to CRB, and for general corporate purposes.

The CRB Financing Agreements include an $89 million New Term Loan to pay fees, accrued interest and deferred proceeds to CRB, and for general corporate purposes. Ensure Profitable Pricing: Since the third quarter of 2022, the Company has been eliminating unprofitable products and materially raising pricing, ensuring that recently credit-approved loans are profitable in both the Direct and Indirect Channels.

Since the third quarter of 2022, the Company has been eliminating unprofitable products and materially raising pricing, ensuring that recently credit-approved loans are profitable in both the Direct and Indirect Channels. Right-Size Expense Base: Since the fourth quarter of 2022, Sunlight has been implementing expense reduction actions to save on costs related to vendors, technology, and compensation.

Since the fourth quarter of 2022, Sunlight has been implementing expense reduction actions to save on costs related to vendors, technology, and compensation. Reduce Contractor Advance Program: In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sunlight re-underwrote all advance program partners and tightened advance criteria. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company suspended the Contractor Advance Program and has significantly reduced outstanding advances.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sunlight re-underwrote all advance program partners and tightened advance criteria. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company suspended the Contractor Advance Program and has significantly reduced outstanding advances. Address SVB Credit Facility Maturity: Sunlight's revolving credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank was set to mature in April 2023. Upon closing of the CRB Financing Agreements, outstanding borrowings under the SVB Facility of $3.6 million were paid off with the New Term Loan.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

As previously announced on November 14, 2022, Sunlight's Board of Directors has undertaken a review of strategic alternatives for the Company. The Cross River Bank financing agreement aligns with the goals of the strategic alternatives process and the Board is continuing to review additional actions to maximize value.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “could,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” "outlook," "2022 guidance," “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Sunlight disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Sunlight cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Sunlight. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the ability to consummate a strategic alternative in the timeframe and on terms and conditions favorable to the Company and its stakeholders, material adverse impacts from macro-economic conditions including unprecedented interest rate increases on business, profitability and cash-flow, risks relating to our ability to secure relief from our current bank covenants, risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected operating and financial information with respect to Sunlight; risks related to Sunlight’s business and the timing of expected business milestones or results; global supply chain shortages, competition for skilled labor, and permitting delays; the effects of competition and regulatory risks, and the impacts of changes in legislation or regulations on Sunlight’s future business; the expiration, renewal, modification or replacement of the federal solar investment tax credit, rebates and other incentives; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunlight’s business or future results; Sunlight’s ability to sustain profitability and to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including Sunlight’s capital providers and solar contractors; the financial performance of Sunlight’s capital providers and contractors; the willingness of Sunlight’s capital providers to fund loans on terms desired by relevant markets and economically favorable to Sunlight; the impact of inflation and increased interest rates on Sunlight’s capital providers and the cost and availability of credit from our capital providers as well as on the demand for solar panel installation and home improvement; changes in the retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; the availability of solar panels, batteries and other components and raw materials; and such other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Sunlight’s Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 4, 2023. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Sunlight’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the operating and financial information and data contained in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Share have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Sunlight believes these non-GAAP measures of financial and business results provide useful information to management and the reader regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sunlight’s financial condition and results of operations. Sunlight further believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial and business measures provides an additional tool for use in evaluating projected operating results and trends and in comparing Sunlight’s financial and operating measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial and operating measures to their investors and potential investors. While Adjusted EBITDA, in particular, is relevant and widely used across industries and in the industries in which Sunlight participates, they may contain or exclude adjustments, exclusions and one-time items that third parties may or may not adjust for in connection with such measure, and such measure should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measures in evaluating the profitability of an investment in, or whether to invest in or consummate a transaction involving, Sunlight. The principal limitation of the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant items of income and expense that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Sunlight’s financial statements. In addition, it is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgment by Sunlight’s management about which items of income and expense are excluded or included in determining this non-GAAP financial measure. The Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP financial measure and other non-GAAP metrics used herein, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Share should not be relied on or considered an alternative to any GAAP measures or other measures related to the liquidity, financial condition or financial results of Sunlight. Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this release.

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS dollars in thousands December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,515 $ 91,882 Restricted cash 4,272 2,018 Advances (net of allowance for credit losses of $7,458 and $238) 45,393 66,839 Financing receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $186 and $148) 3,532 4,313 Goodwill — 445,756 Intangible assets, net 319,920 365,839 Property and equipment, net 1,489 4,069 Other assets 30,074 21,531 Total Assets $ 452,195 $ 1,002,247 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 20,674 $ 23,386 Funding commitments 20,400 22,749 Debt 20,613 20,613 Deferred tax liabilities 688 36,686 Warrants, at fair value 4,297 19,007 Other liabilities 17,196 843 Total Liabilities $ 83,868 $ 123,284 Stockholders' Equity Class A Common Stock 8 9 Additional paid-in capital 761,698 764,366 Accumulated deficit (501,635 ) (186,022 ) Total Capital 260,071 578,353 Treasury stock, at cost (15,307 ) (15,535 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 244,764 562,818 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 123,563 316,145 Total Equity 368,327 878,963 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 452,195 $ 1,002,247

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS dollars in thousands For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 7,420 $ 35,154 $ 98,506 $ 114,738 Costs and Expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below) 10,474 5,032 27,095 20,429 Compensation and benefits 8,105 12,214 51,746 62,158 Selling, general, and administrative 9,349 4,089 24,871 10,869 Property and technology 1,466 1,586 7,447 5,878 Depreciation and amortization 8,681 22,848 49,394 45,077 Provision for losses 9,366 963 51,293 2,389 Goodwill impairment 61,377 224,701 445,756 224,701 Management fees to affiliate — — — 204 Total Costs and Expenses 108,818 271,433 657,602 371,705 Operating income (loss) (101,398 ) (236,279 ) (559,096 ) (256,967 ) Other Income (Expense), Net Interest income 3,125 72 3,485 411 Interest expense (473 ) (263 ) (1,404 ) (1,158 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (606 ) 12,467 14,710 17,079 Change in fair value of contract derivatives, net 1,285 149 (962 ) (24 ) Realized gains on contract derivatives, net (1,085 ) 1,489 2,601 5,858 Other realized losses, net (134 ) — (703 ) — Other income (expense) (5,821 ) (121 ) (7,488 ) 435 Business combination expenses — (1,987 ) — (10,091 ) Total Other Income (Expense), Net (3,709 ) 11,806 10,239 12,510 Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (105,107 ) (224,473 ) (548,857 ) (244,457 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 25,571 (2,180 ) 36,921 3,504 Net Income (Loss) (79,536 ) (226,653 ) (511,936 ) (240,953 ) Noncontrolling interests in loss of consolidated subsidiaries 37,607 78,420 196,085 87,528 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Class A Shareholders $ (41,929 ) $ (148,233 ) $ (315,851 ) $ (153,425 ) Loss Per Class A Share1 Net loss per Class A share Basic $ (0.51 ) $ (1.74 ) $ (3.76 ) $ (1.87 ) Diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (1.72 ) $ (3.89 ) $ (1.87 ) Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding Basic 83,804,659 84,824,109 83,804,659 84,824,109 Diluted 130,618,205 84,824,109 130,618,205 84,824,109 (1) Reflects net loss per share and weighted shares outstanding for the Successor period starting July 10, 2021 for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, dollars in thousands 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (511,936 ) $ (240,953 ) Depreciation and amortization 49,394 45,171 Goodwill impairment 445,756 224,701 Provision for losses 51,293 2,389 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (14,710 ) (17,079 ) Change in fair value of contract derivatives, net 962 24 Other expense (income) 6,984 (435 ) Share-based payment arrangements 17,851 29,664 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (35,823 ) (5,524 ) Increase in advances (21,782 ) (31,533 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets (4,619 ) (14,238 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,234 ) (1,149 ) Increase (decrease) in funding commitments (3,039 ) 4,363 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (1,736 ) 390 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (25,639 ) (4,209 ) — — Cash Flows From Investing Activities — — Return of investments in loan pool participation and loan principal repayments 931 1,542 Payments to acquire loans and participations in loan pools (3,296 ) (1,886 ) Payments to acquire property and equipment (2,321 ) (4,502 ) Payments to acquire Sunlight Financial LLC, net of cash acquired — (304,570 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,686 ) (309,416 ) — — Cash Flows From Financing Activities — — Proceeds from borrowings under line of credit — 20,746 Repayments of borrowings under line of credit — (14,758 ) Proceeds from issuance of private placement — 250,000 Payments of stock issuance costs — (19,618 ) Payments for share-based payment tax withholding (154 ) (26,424 ) Payments for repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred stock (10,452 ) — Payment of capital distributions (1,182 ) (7,522 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (491 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (11,788 ) 201,933 — — Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (42,113 ) (111,692 ) — — Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period 93,900 52,705 — — Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of Period $ 51,787 $ 93,900

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, dollars in thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 7,420 $ 35,154 $ 98,506 $ 114,738 (+) Realized gain on contract derivatives, net (1,085 ) 1,489 2,601 5,858 Total Revenue $ 6,335 $ 36,643 $ 101,107 $ 120,596 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, dollars in thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ (79,536 ) $ (226,653 ) $ (511,936 ) $ (240,953 ) Amortization of Business Combination intangibles 8,202 22,693 47,988 43,152 Accelerated post-combination compensation expense — — — 20,979 Non-cash change in financial instruments 5,142 (12,471 ) (6,260 ) (17,492 ) Goodwill impairment 61,377 224,701 445,756 224,701 Expenses from the Strategic Alternatives Process 1,723 — 1,723 — Expenses from the Business Combination and Other 25 1,987 547 10,091 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (3,067 ) $ 10,257 $ (22,182 ) $ 40,478 Depreciation and amortization 479 $ 155 1,406 $ 1,925 Interest expense 473 263 1,404 1,158 Income tax expense (benefit) (25,571 ) 2,180 (36,921 ) (3,504 ) Equity-based compensation 3,708 4,825 17,851 8,685 Fees paid to brokers 691 868 2,751 4,162 Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,287 ) $ 18,548 $ (35,691 ) $ 52,904 Interest expense $ (473 ) $ (263 ) $ (1,404 ) $ (1,158 ) Income tax benefit 36,921 (2,180 ) 36,921 3,504 Fees paid to brokers (691 ) (868 ) (2,751 ) (4,162 ) Expenses from the Strategic Alternatives Process (1,723 ) — (1,723 ) — Expenses from the Business Combination and Other (25 ) (1,987 ) (547 ) (10,091 ) Provision for losses 9,366 963 51,293 2,389 Changes in advances, net of funding commitments (2,097 ) 6,232 (29,015 ) (28,969 ) Changes in operating capital and other (36,493 ) 8,911 (42,722 ) (18,626 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $ (18,502 ) $ 29,356 $ (25,639 ) $ (4,209 ) Capital expenditures $ (681 ) $ (1,313 ) $ (3,249 ) $ (3,168 ) Changes in advances, net of funding commitments 2,097 (6,232 ) 29,015 28,969 Changes in restricted cash 3,045 241 2,254 1,718 Payments of Strategic Alternatives costs 866 — 866 — Payments of Business Combination costs — 802 — 8,319 Other changes in working capital (12,623 ) (7,328 ) (5,463 ) 12,720 Free Cash Flow $ (25,798 ) $ 15,526 $ (2,216 ) $ 44,349 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Share, Diluted1 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.13 (1) Reflects Net Income (Loss) for the Successor period starting July 10, 2021 for the Twelve Months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

