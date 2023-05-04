Advanced search
    SUNL   US86738J1060

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(SUNL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
0.4300 USD   -5.64%
05:08pSunlight Financial : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:54pSunlight Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
BU
04:52pSUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunlight Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

05/04/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
- 2022 Funded Loan Volume of $2.9 Billion -

- 2022 Total Revenue of $101.1 Million -

- 2022 GAAP Net Loss of $(511.9) Million -

- 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(35.7) Million -

- 2022 Adjusted Net Loss of $(22.2) Million -

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, "Sunlight" or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

“While 2022 was a challenging year for the Company and the residential solar industry overall, Sunlight continued to execute on its operational metrics, funding 15% more loans than in 2021, increasing the average solar loan balance to $46 thousand and serving over 79 thousand borrowers throughout 2022," said Matt Potere, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlight. "As we turn to 2023, I am excited to return to profitability, supported by the comprehensive financing agreement we recently signed with Cross River Bank."

Full Year 2022 Key Operational and Financial Metrics

  • Funded loans of $2.9 billion, up 15% from $2.5 billion in the prior-year period
  • Average solar loan balance of $45,507, up 13% from $40,436 in the prior-year period
  • 79,302 borrowers served, up 12% from 70,938 in the prior-year period
  • Total Revenue of $101.1 million, relative to $120.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates on our Indirect Channel
  • GAAP Net Loss of $(511.9) million, relative to $(241.0) million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $445.8 million non-cash impairment of Goodwill driven by challenges in the macro-economic environment
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(35.7) million, relative to $52.9 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the deterioration of the Indirect Channel and increased provisions for losses
  • Total Platform Fee Margin of 3.7% (relative to 4.4% in the prior-year period), Direct Channel Platform Fee Margin of 5.6% (up from 5.1% in the prior-year period) and Indirect Channel Platform Fee Margin of (2.4)% (relative to 3.1% in the prior-year period)
  • Total cumulative funded loans of $9.0 billion as of December 31, 2022

Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Operational and Financial Metrics

  • Funded loans of $752.7 million, up 18% from $637.6 million in the prior-year period
  • Average solar loan balance of $47,367, up 13% from $41,983 in the prior-year period
  • 19,399 borrowers served, up 6% from 18,225 in the prior-year period
  • 1,997 active contractor relationships, up 32% from 1,509 in the prior-year period
  • Total Revenue of $6.3 million, relative to $36.6 million in the prior-year period, driven by a $(24) million loss in the Indirect Channel
  • GAAP Net Loss of $(79.5) million, including a $61.4 million non-cash impairment of Goodwill, relative to GAAP Net Loss of $(226.7) million in the prior-year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(23.3) million, relative to $18.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the deterioration of the Indirect Channel and increased provisions for losses
  • Total Platform Fee Margin of 0.5% (relative to 5.3% in the prior-year period), Direct Channel Platform Fee Margin of 6.2% (up from 5.7% in the prior-year period) and Indirect Channel Platform Fee Margin of (10.5)% (relative to 4.2% in the prior-year period)

First Quarter 2023 Key Operational Metrics

  • Funded loans of $627.4 million, up 6% from $592.6 million in the prior-year period; however, volume headwinds expected for full-year 2023
  • Average solar loan balance of $46,810, up 6% from $43,999 in the prior-year period
  • 2,070 active contractor relationships, up 30% from 1,589 in the prior-year period
  • 15,799 borrowers served relative to 16,757 in the prior-year period

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided in the tables below.

Update on Key Priorities

  • Enhance Indirect Channel Execution: Sunlight completed an Indirect Channel loan sale of $228 million in December 2022. As of March 31, 2023 the Cross River Bank (CRB) Warehouse Facility balance was $764 million which has been partially reduced by a $296 million sale of Indirect Channel loans in April 2023. In addition, the recently-closed CRB Financing Agreements provide for an increase in the loan cap for the CRB Warehouse Facility and extends its maturity for an additional two years, enabling Sunlight to continue originating loans in the Indirect Channel.
  • Bolster Liquidity: The CRB Financing Agreements include an $89 million New Term Loan to pay fees, accrued interest and deferred proceeds to CRB, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Ensure Profitable Pricing: Since the third quarter of 2022, the Company has been eliminating unprofitable products and materially raising pricing, ensuring that recently credit-approved loans are profitable in both the Direct and Indirect Channels.
  • Right-Size Expense Base: Since the fourth quarter of 2022, Sunlight has been implementing expense reduction actions to save on costs related to vendors, technology, and compensation.
  • Reduce Contractor Advance Program: In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sunlight re-underwrote all advance program partners and tightened advance criteria. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company suspended the Contractor Advance Program and has significantly reduced outstanding advances.
  • Address SVB Credit Facility Maturity: Sunlight's revolving credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank was set to mature in April 2023. Upon closing of the CRB Financing Agreements, outstanding borrowings under the SVB Facility of $3.6 million were paid off with the New Term Loan.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

As previously announced on November 14, 2022, Sunlight's Board of Directors has undertaken a review of strategic alternatives for the Company. The Cross River Bank financing agreement aligns with the goals of the strategic alternatives process and the Board is continuing to review additional actions to maximize value.

Conference Call Information

Sunlight will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operational results and business outlook at 5:30 PM ET today, May 4, 2023. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Earnings Presentation

A supplemental earnings presentation is available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com. Additional information is available in the 2022 Form 10-K, which Sunlight filed with the SEC on May 4, 2023.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “could,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” "outlook," "2022 guidance," “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Sunlight disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Sunlight cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Sunlight. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the ability to consummate a strategic alternative in the timeframe and on terms and conditions favorable to the Company and its stakeholders, material adverse impacts from macro-economic conditions including unprecedented interest rate increases on business, profitability and cash-flow, risks relating to our ability to secure relief from our current bank covenants, risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected operating and financial information with respect to Sunlight; risks related to Sunlight’s business and the timing of expected business milestones or results; global supply chain shortages, competition for skilled labor, and permitting delays; the effects of competition and regulatory risks, and the impacts of changes in legislation or regulations on Sunlight’s future business; the expiration, renewal, modification or replacement of the federal solar investment tax credit, rebates and other incentives; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunlight’s business or future results; Sunlight’s ability to sustain profitability and to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including Sunlight’s capital providers and solar contractors; the financial performance of Sunlight’s capital providers and contractors; the willingness of Sunlight’s capital providers to fund loans on terms desired by relevant markets and economically favorable to Sunlight; the impact of inflation and increased interest rates on Sunlight’s capital providers and the cost and availability of credit from our capital providers as well as on the demand for solar panel installation and home improvement; changes in the retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; the availability of solar panels, batteries and other components and raw materials; and such other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Sunlight’s Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 4, 2023. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Sunlight’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the operating and financial information and data contained in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Share have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Sunlight believes these non-GAAP measures of financial and business results provide useful information to management and the reader regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sunlight’s financial condition and results of operations. Sunlight further believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial and business measures provides an additional tool for use in evaluating projected operating results and trends and in comparing Sunlight’s financial and operating measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial and operating measures to their investors and potential investors. While Adjusted EBITDA, in particular, is relevant and widely used across industries and in the industries in which Sunlight participates, they may contain or exclude adjustments, exclusions and one-time items that third parties may or may not adjust for in connection with such measure, and such measure should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measures in evaluating the profitability of an investment in, or whether to invest in or consummate a transaction involving, Sunlight. The principal limitation of the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant items of income and expense that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Sunlight’s financial statements. In addition, it is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgment by Sunlight’s management about which items of income and expense are excluded or included in determining this non-GAAP financial measure. The Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP financial measure and other non-GAAP metrics used herein, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Share should not be relied on or considered an alternative to any GAAP measures or other measures related to the liquidity, financial condition or financial results of Sunlight. Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this release.

 

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

dollars in thousands

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

47,515

 

 

$

91,882

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,272

 

 

 

2,018

 

Advances (net of allowance for credit losses of $7,458 and $238)

 

 

45,393

 

 

 

66,839

 

Financing receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $186 and $148)

 

 

3,532

 

 

 

4,313

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

445,756

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

319,920

 

 

 

365,839

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

4,069

 

Other assets

 

 

30,074

 

 

 

21,531

 

Total Assets

 

$

452,195

 

 

$

1,002,247

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

20,674

 

 

$

23,386

 

Funding commitments

 

 

20,400

 

 

 

22,749

 

Debt

 

 

20,613

 

 

 

20,613

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

688

 

 

 

36,686

 

Warrants, at fair value

 

 

4,297

 

 

 

19,007

 

Other liabilities

 

 

17,196

 

 

 

843

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

83,868

 

 

$

123,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

 

8

 

 

 

9

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

761,698

 

 

 

764,366

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(501,635

)

 

 

(186,022

)

Total Capital

 

 

260,071

 

 

 

578,353

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

 

(15,307

)

 

 

(15,535

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

 

244,764

 

 

 

562,818

 

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

 

 

123,563

 

 

 

316,145

 

Total Equity

 

 

368,327

 

 

 

878,963

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

452,195

 

 

$

1,002,247

 

 

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

dollars in thousands

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

 

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

7,420

 

 

$

35,154

 

 

$

98,506

 

 

$

114,738

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below)

 

 

10,474

 

 

 

5,032

 

 

 

27,095

 

 

 

20,429

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

8,105

 

 

 

12,214

 

 

 

51,746

 

 

 

62,158

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

 

9,349

 

 

 

4,089

 

 

 

24,871

 

 

 

10,869

 

Property and technology

 

 

1,466

 

 

 

1,586

 

 

 

7,447

 

 

 

5,878

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,681

 

 

 

22,848

 

 

 

49,394

 

 

 

45,077

 

Provision for losses

 

 

9,366

 

 

 

963

 

 

 

51,293

 

 

 

2,389

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

61,377

 

 

 

224,701

 

 

 

445,756

 

 

 

224,701

 

Management fees to affiliate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

204

 

Total Costs and Expenses

 

 

108,818

 

 

 

271,433

 

 

 

657,602

 

 

 

371,705

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(101,398

)

 

 

(236,279

)

 

 

(559,096

)

 

 

(256,967

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (Expense), Net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

3,125

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

3,485

 

 

 

411

 

Interest expense

 

 

(473

)

 

 

(263

)

 

 

(1,404

)

 

 

(1,158

)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

(606

)

 

 

12,467

 

 

 

14,710

 

 

 

17,079

 

Change in fair value of contract derivatives, net

 

 

1,285

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

(962

)

 

 

(24

)

Realized gains on contract derivatives, net

 

 

(1,085

)

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

2,601

 

 

 

5,858

 

Other realized losses, net

 

 

(134

)

 

 

 

 

 

(703

)

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

(5,821

)

 

 

(121

)

 

 

(7,488

)

 

 

435

 

Business combination expenses

 

 

 

 

 

(1,987

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,091

)

Total Other Income (Expense), Net

 

 

(3,709

)

 

 

11,806

 

 

 

10,239

 

 

 

12,510

 

Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

(105,107

)

 

 

(224,473

)

 

 

(548,857

)

 

 

(244,457

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

25,571

 

 

 

(2,180

)

 

 

36,921

 

 

 

3,504

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

 

(79,536

)

 

 

(226,653

)

 

 

(511,936

)

 

 

(240,953

)

Noncontrolling interests in loss of consolidated subsidiaries

 

 

37,607

 

 

 

78,420

 

 

 

196,085

 

 

 

87,528

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Class A Shareholders

 

$

(41,929

)

 

$

(148,233

)

 

$

(315,851

)

 

$

(153,425

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss Per Class A Share1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per Class A share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(1.74

)

 

$

(3.76

)

 

$

(1.87

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.64

)

 

$

(1.72

)

 

$

(3.89

)

 

$

(1.87

)

Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

83,804,659

 

 

 

84,824,109

 

 

 

83,804,659

 

 

 

84,824,109

 

Diluted

 

 

130,618,205

 

 

 

84,824,109

 

 

 

130,618,205

 

 

 

84,824,109

 

 

(1) Reflects net loss per share and weighted shares outstanding for the Successor period starting July 10, 2021 for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

 

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

dollars in thousands

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(511,936

)

 

$

(240,953

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

49,394

 

 

 

45,171

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

445,756

 

 

 

224,701

 

Provision for losses

 

 

51,293

 

 

 

2,389

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

(14,710

)

 

 

(17,079

)

Change in fair value of contract derivatives, net

 

 

962

 

 

 

24

 

Other expense (income)

 

 

6,984

 

 

 

(435

)

Share-based payment arrangements

 

 

17,851

 

 

 

29,664

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(35,823

)

 

 

(5,524

)

Increase in advances

 

 

(21,782

)

 

 

(31,533

)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

 

 

(4,619

)

 

 

(14,238

)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(4,234

)

 

 

(1,149

)

Increase (decrease) in funding commitments

 

 

(3,039

)

 

 

4,363

 

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

 

 

(1,736

)

 

 

390

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

(25,639

)

 

 

(4,209

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return of investments in loan pool participation and loan principal repayments

 

 

931

 

 

 

1,542

 

Payments to acquire loans and participations in loan pools

 

 

(3,296

)

 

 

(1,886

)

Payments to acquire property and equipment

 

 

(2,321

)

 

 

(4,502

)

Payments to acquire Sunlight Financial LLC, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(304,570

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(4,686

)

 

 

(309,416

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings under line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

20,746

 

Repayments of borrowings under line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

(14,758

)

Proceeds from issuance of private placement

 

 

 

 

 

250,000

 

Payments of stock issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(19,618

)

Payments for share-based payment tax withholding

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(26,424

)

Payments for repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

(10,452

)

 

 

 

Payment of capital distributions

 

 

(1,182

)

 

 

(7,522

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(491

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(11,788

)

 

 

201,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

 

 

(42,113

)

 

 

(111,692

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period

 

 

93,900

 

 

 

52,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of Period

 

$

51,787

 

 

$

93,900

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

dollars in thousands

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

$

7,420

 

 

$

35,154

 

 

$

98,506

 

 

$

114,738

 

(+) Realized gain on contract derivatives, net

 

 

(1,085

)

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

2,601

 

 

 

5,858

 

Total Revenue

 

$

6,335

 

 

$

36,643

 

 

$

101,107

 

 

$

120,596

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

dollars in thousands

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

(79,536

)

 

$

(226,653

)

 

$

(511,936

)

 

$

(240,953

)

Amortization of Business Combination intangibles

 

 

8,202

 

 

 

22,693

 

 

 

47,988

 

 

 

43,152

 

Accelerated post-combination compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,979

 

Non-cash change in financial instruments

 

 

5,142

 

 

 

(12,471

)

 

 

(6,260

)

 

 

(17,492

)

Goodwill impairment

 

 

61,377

 

 

 

224,701

 

 

 

445,756

 

 

 

224,701

 

Expenses from the Strategic Alternatives Process

 

 

1,723

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,723

 

 

 

 

Expenses from the Business Combination and Other

 

 

25

 

 

 

1,987

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

10,091

 

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

 

$

(3,067

)

 

$

10,257

 

 

$

(22,182

)

 

$

40,478

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

479

 

 

$

155

 

 

 

1,406

 

 

$

1,925

 

Interest expense

 

 

473

 

 

 

263

 

 

 

1,404

 

 

 

1,158

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(25,571

)

 

 

2,180

 

 

 

(36,921

)

 

 

(3,504

)

Equity-based compensation

 

 

3,708

 

 

 

4,825

 

 

 

17,851

 

 

 

8,685

 

Fees paid to brokers

 

 

691

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

2,751

 

 

 

4,162

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(23,287

)

 

$

18,548

 

 

$

(35,691

)

 

$

52,904

 

Interest expense

 

$

(473

)

 

$

(263

)

 

$

(1,404

)

 

$

(1,158

)

Income tax benefit

 

 

36,921

 

 

 

(2,180

)

 

 

36,921

 

 

 

3,504

 

Fees paid to brokers

 

 

(691

)

 

 

(868

)

 

 

(2,751

)

 

 

(4,162

)

Expenses from the Strategic Alternatives Process

 

 

(1,723

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,723

)

 

 

 

Expenses from the Business Combination and Other

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(1,987

)

 

 

(547

)

 

 

(10,091

)

Provision for losses

 

 

9,366

 

 

 

963

 

 

 

51,293

 

 

 

2,389

 

Changes in advances, net of funding commitments

 

 

(2,097

)

 

 

6,232

 

 

 

(29,015

)

 

 

(28,969

)

Changes in operating capital and other

 

 

(36,493

)

 

 

8,911

 

 

 

(42,722

)

 

 

(18,626

)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

 

$

(18,502

)

 

$

29,356

 

 

$

(25,639

)

 

$

(4,209

)

Capital expenditures

 

$

(681

)

 

$

(1,313

)

 

$

(3,249

)

 

$

(3,168

)

Changes in advances, net of funding commitments

 

 

2,097

 

 

 

(6,232

)

 

 

29,015

 

 

 

28,969

 

Changes in restricted cash

 

 

3,045

 

 

 

241

 

 

 

2,254

 

 

 

1,718

 

Payments of Strategic Alternatives costs

 

 

866

 

 

 

 

 

 

866

 

 

 

 

Payments of Business Combination costs

 

 

 

 

 

802

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,319

 

Other changes in working capital

 

 

(12,623

)

 

 

(7,328

)

 

 

(5,463

)

 

 

12,720

 

Free Cash Flow

 

$

(25,798

)

 

$

15,526

 

 

$

(2,216

)

 

$

44,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Share, Diluted1

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

(1) Reflects Net Income (Loss) for the Successor period starting July 10, 2021 for the Twelve Months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

 


© Business Wire 2023
