    SUNL   US86738J1060

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(SUNL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-12 pm EDT
0.3801 USD   -9.24%
05:03pSunlight Financial to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15, 2023
BU
05/04Sunlight Financial : 4Q & Full Year 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/04Sunlight Financial : Earnings Presentation FY 2022
PU
Sunlight Financial to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15, 2023

05/12/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on May 15, 2023.

Sunlight will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:30 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Sunlight’s investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9035 (toll-free) or (215) 268-9889 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com for 180 days following the call. A replay will also be available until June 14, 2023 by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, using passcode 13738833.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 117 M - -
Net income 2023 -26,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 40,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,13x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,18x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 77,5%
Managers and Directors
Matthew R. Potere Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney Yoder Chief Financial Officer
Emil W. Henry Chairman
Scott Mulloy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy Parsons Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-67.53%36
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.34%48 950
ORIX CORPORATION10.62%20 408
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-16.59%11 747
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED38.97%10 006
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-2.22%6 220
