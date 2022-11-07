Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUNL   US86738J1060

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(SUNL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
1.150 USD   -4.96%
05:31pSunlight Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022
BU
09/29Sector Update: Financial Stocks Finishing Near Thursday Session Lows
MT
09/29Top Midday Decliners
MT
Summary 
Summary

Sunlight Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022

11/07/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on November 14, 2022.

Sunlight will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:30 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Sunlight’s investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9035 (toll-free) or (215) 268-9889 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com for 6 months following the call. A replay will also be available until November 28, 2022 by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, using passcode 13733988.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2022
05:31pSunlight Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 M - -
Net income 2022 -44,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 48,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,21 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew R. Potere Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney Yoder Chief Financial Officer
Emil W. Henry Chairman
Scott Mulloy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy Parsons Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-74.69%101
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED3.36%53 013
ORIX CORPORATION-8.46%17 223
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-24.51%15 778
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED43.89%7 644
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-28.05%5 264