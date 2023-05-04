Advanced search
    SUNL   US86738J1060

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(SUNL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
0.4300 USD   -5.64%
05:08pSunlight Financial : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:54pSunlight Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
BU
04:52pSUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023

05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Greetings, and welcome to the Sunlight Financial Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 M - -
Net income 2022 -344 M - -
Net cash 2022 90,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 35,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,42x
Nbr of Employees 247
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Average target price 1,45 $
Spread / Average Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew R. Potere Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney Yoder Chief Financial Officer
Emil W. Henry Chairman
Scott Mulloy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy Parsons Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-66.67%37
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-6.01%45 598
ORIX CORPORATION8.90%19 978
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-15.67%11 876
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED31.40%8 912
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-3.75%6 038
