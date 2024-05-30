Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of

Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

SunMirror AG: Dan Monks resigns as member of the Board

Zug, Switzerland: 29 May 2024 SunMirror AG ('SunMirror'; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that Mr. Daniel Monks is resigning from his position as a member of the Board of Directors with immediate effect of his own volition.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Monks for his services. The Board of Directors is considering proposing to the shareholders that the vacancy be filled in due course.

In the meantime, there is no impact on the Company´s operations.

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a strong focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as copper and gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror's key exploration assets acquired in 2020, are currently located in Western Australia but the Group aims to complement its portfolio with additional early-stage mining licenses, focused on Europe with the ultimate aim of providing a secure, stable and sustainable supply of battery raw materials to support the electric revolution. SunMirror's core belief is that exploring for green battery metals must be accompanied by a sustainable approach to mining, thereby aiming to become a reference in terms of "responsible exploration".

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (auction trading, ticker: ROR1). For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Contact

COMMUNICATION

PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Alexander Schmitt-Geiger

Office Munich

Schwandorfer Str. 3

81549 München - Deutschland Tel.: +49 (0) 89 51 39 96 00

Mail: schmitt@public-affairs-net.de

Web: www.public-affairs-net.de

