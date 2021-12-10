Log in
    ROR   CH0396131929

SUNMIRROR AG

(ROR)
  Report
AGM: SunMirror AG: Amendment to the Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

12/10/2021 | 05:46am EST
EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
SunMirror AG: Amendment to the Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

10.12.2021 / 11:44
Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amendment to the Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

SunMirror AG

The invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on Friday, November 26, 2021, is herewith amended as follows:

Amendment of the proposal of the Board of Directors to agenda item 5 (Election of the members of the Board of Directors, incl. the president of the Board of Directors)

The proposal of the Board of Directors to agenda item 5 (Election of the members of the Board of Directors, incl. the president of the Board of Directors) is herewith amended as follows:

«The Board of Directors moves as follows:

- that Dr. Heinz R. Kubli of Glarus, resident in Uitikon, be re-elected as a member of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; and

- that Flavia Sennhauser of Kirchberg, resident in Winterthur be elected as a member of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

In addition, the Board of Directors moves that Dr. Heinz R. Kubli of Glarus, resident in Uitikon, be elected as president of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.»

The other agenda items and proposals remain unchanged.

Zug, Switzerland; December 10, 2021

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Heinz R. Kubli


10.12.2021

Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

1256599  10.12.2021 

© EQS 2021
