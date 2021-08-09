Log in
    ROR   CH0396131929

SUNMIRROR AG

(ROR)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors

08/09/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors 
09-Aug-2021 / 19:09 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) 
SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors 
Zug, Switzerland; August 9, 2021 - On the occasion of today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the 
shareholders of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm 
specialising in natural resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, elected Mr. Lester Kemp 
as a new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Deloitte AG was elected the new auditor. 
 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on critical commodities - the metals and 
minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable next-generation technologies. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) 
are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, 
please visit: www.sunmirror.com. 
Press contact 
edicto GmbH 
Doron Kaufmann / Axel Mühlhaus 
Phone +49 69 905505-53 
sunmirror@edicto.de 
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44 
60322 Frankfurt/Main 
Germany 
 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      SunMirror AG 
              Steinhauserstrasse 74 
              6300 Zug 
              Switzerland 
E-mail:       info@sunmirror.ch 
Internet:     https://www.sunmirror.ch 
ISIN:         CH0396131929 
WKN:          A2JCKK 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf 
EQS News ID:  1225137 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225137 09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225137&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 13:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -0,99 M -0,99 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -219x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 298 M 350 M 350 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
