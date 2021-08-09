DGAP-Adhoc : SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Personnel SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors 09-Aug-2021 / 19:09 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors Zug, Switzerland; August 9, 2021 - On the occasion of today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in natural resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, elected Mr. Lester Kemp as a new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Deloitte AG was elected the new auditor. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on critical commodities - the metals and minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable next-generation technologies. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com. Press contact edicto GmbH Doron Kaufmann / Axel Mühlhaus Phone +49 69 905505-53 sunmirror@edicto.de Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch ISIN: CH0396131929 WKN: A2JCKK Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1225137 End of Announcement DGAP News Service -------------

1225137 09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225137&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 13:09 ET (17:09 GMT)