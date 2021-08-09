DGAP-Adhoc : SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors
09-Aug-2021 / 19:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors
Zug, Switzerland; August 9, 2021 - On the occasion of today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the
shareholders of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm
specialising in natural resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, elected Mr. Lester Kemp
as a new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Deloitte AG was elected the new auditor.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on critical commodities - the metals and
minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable next-generation technologies. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929)
are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information,
please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
Press contact
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann / Axel Mühlhaus
Phone +49 69 905505-53
sunmirror@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and
Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1225137
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
-------------
1225137 09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225137&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 09, 2021 13:09 ET (17:09 GMT)