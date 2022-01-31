SunMirror AG: Re-Opening of the Compulsory Convertible Bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

31-Jan-2022

Zug, Switzerland: 31 January 2022 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror", "Company") on 20 December 2021 announced that it had placed a compulsory convertible bond within the framework of a private placement with institutional investors. The gross issuing proceeds from the compulsory convertible bond amounted to EUR 3.5 million. The Company has now decided to offer the convertible to further institutional investors with the aim of closing the offer during February 2022. CEO Heinz Kubli: "As a result of recent strong developments on the market for cobalt and lithium we see increased interest towards our projects in Australia and in Finland. By raising additional funds, we plan to accelerate our work programs, especially in Finland, and thereby sooner approach production phase." Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About SunMirror AG

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a 'mine-to-market' approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry 'best practice.' The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) as well as on Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR). For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.




