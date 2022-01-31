Log in
SunMirror AG: Re-Opening of the Compulsory Convertible Bond

01/31/2022 | 01:57pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
SunMirror AG: Re-Opening of the Compulsory Convertible Bond

31-Jan-2022 / 19:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, Switzerland: 31 January 2022 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror", "Company") on 20 December 2021 announced that it had placed a compulsory convertible bond within the framework of a private placement with institutional investors. The gross issuing proceeds from the compulsory convertible bond amounted to EUR 3.5 million. The Company has now decided to offer the convertible to further institutional investors with the aim of closing the offer during February 2022.

CEO Heinz Kubli: "As a result of recent strong developments on the market for cobalt and lithium we see increased interest towards our projects in Australia and in Finland. By raising additional funds, we plan to accelerate our work programs, especially in Finland, and thereby sooner approach production phase."

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About SunMirror AG
The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a 'mine-to-market' approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry 'best practice.'

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) as well as on Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR). For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1274854

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1274854  31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274854&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
