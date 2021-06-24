Log in
SunMirror AG : strengthens its Management Team with Simon Griffiths

06/24/2021 | 04:07am EDT
SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specializing in raw materials such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, is strengthening its management team to include Simon Griffiths who will join the company on 1st July 2021. Simon Griffiths is joining SunMirror as a Non-Executive Director / Technical Advisor. It is planned to appoint him to the board of directors at the next annual general meeting. Simon will support SunMirror at both the strategic and operations levels by reviewing and advising on all technical matters related to SunMirrors' current and future portfolio of assets on the back of the current commodities super-cycle.

Simon is a consulting Economic Geologist with more than 30 years of mineral exploration experience, including over 10 years each with Rio Tinto and Barrick Gold. Simon has led major projects and mining operations across six continents ranging from managing regional grassroots exploration, target delineation, resource definition, brownfields exploration, pre-feasibility and beyond. These projects span a variety of commodities such as gold, copper, silver uranium, nickel, diamonds, coal and coal bed methane, some of which have resulted in discoveries of world-class mineral deposits.

At Barrick, Simon provided technical leadership as Global Chief Geochemist and was active in mid- and long-term strategic planning as Chief Geologist, South America. He is currently Senior Technical Advisor to Nevada Exploration Inc., Technical Advisor to Northern Shield Resources Inc. and owner of a geochemical focused consulting company, working with over 10 companies with mines or advanced exploration projects in Africa, Europe and North America.

Simon holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Geology from the University of Liverpool and a Masters' Degree in Mineral Exploration from the Royal School of Mines and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London. He is also a graduate of the Orebody Knowledge & Strategic Mine Planning programme in association with Duke University and a fluent Spanish speaker.

"We are very pleased to welcome an experienced and preeminent professional like Simon Griffiths to SunMirror and look forward to working with him successfully in the future. With his expertise and experience, Simon will provide a valuable impetus towards our further growth. Together, we will continue to drive SunMirror's successful development and increase the company's value over a long-tail horizon," said Dr. Heinz Rudolf Kubli, Member of the Board of Directors of SunMirror AG.

About SunMirror AG

SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on gold and other critical commodities - those metals and minerals that drive demand for sustainable next-generation technology. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.


