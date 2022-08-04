Log in
    ROR   CH0396131929

SUNMIRROR AG

(ROR)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:20 2022-08-04 am EDT
14.90 EUR   +9.56%
10:52aPVR : SunMirror AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08/03SUNMIRROR AG : Regaining of control over lithium 1 pty ltd
EQ
08/01SUNMIRROR AG : : loss of control over lithium 1 pty
EQ
PVR: SunMirror AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/04/2022 | 10:52am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SunMirror AG
SunMirror AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.08.2022 / 16:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Cham,  4.8.2022

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: SunMirror AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Rigoll David

4. Name of shareholder(s):  Zero Carbon Investek AG

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.8.2022

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
15,15 %		  
0,00 %		  
15,15 %		  
2 343 221
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
 		  
 		  
 		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
CH0396131929   354 964   15,15 %
SUBTOTAL A 354 964 15,15 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Rigoll David        
2  Zero Carbon Investek AG 1 15,15 %   15,15 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

 

 Cham am  4.8.2022

 


04.08.2022

Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch

 
End of News EQS News Service

1413787  04.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413787&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
