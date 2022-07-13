Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SunMirror AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROR   CH0396131929

SUNMIRROR AG

(ROR)
Delayed Xetra  -  06:08 2022-07-13 am EDT
25.20 EUR   -19.23%
06:06aSUNMIRROR AG : Minimum acceptance condition not fulfilled - investor does not pay as agreed - takeover proceedings latitude 66 cobalt limited ended unsuccessfully
EQ
07/05SUNMIRROR AG : Latitude 66 takeover
PU
07/05SUNMIRROR AG : Correction: takeover procedure of latitude 66 cobalt limited will more likely than not be unsuccessfull - sunmirror pushes full steam ahead with resource projectmoolyella lithium
EQ
SunMirror AG: MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE CONDITION NOT FULFILLED - INVESTOR DOES NOT PAY AS AGREED - TAKEOVER PROCEEDINGS LATITUDE 66 COBALT LIMITED ENDED UNSUCCESSFULLY

07/13/2022 | 06:06am EDT
EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SunMirror AG: MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE CONDITION NOT FULFILLED - INVESTOR DOES NOT PAY AS AGREED - TAKEOVER PROCEEDINGS LATITUDE 66 COBALT LIMITED ENDED UNSUCCESSFULLY

13.07.2022 / 12:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE CONDITION NOT FULFILLED - INVESTOR DOES NOT PAY AS AGREED - TAKEOVER PROCEEDINGS LATITUDE 66 COBALT LIMITED ENDED UNSUCCESSFULLY

 

Zug, Schweiz: 13.07.2022. The acquisition of Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited ("Lat66") pursued by SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Xetra; Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929) ended unsuccessfully on 12.07.2022 (AEST), as the minimum acceptance condition (90% acceptance, by number, of all Lat66 shares) was not fulfilled at the end of the offer period, being July 12, 2022 (“Offer Period”). Until the very end of the Offer Period, SunMirror attempted to meet the agreed requirement to raise EUR 70 million of additional capital within the agreed and repeatedly extended timeframe. Unfortunately, this did not succeed because only part of the EUR 70 million subscribed as part of the capital increase was paid by the investor.

Strategically, SunMirror is now focusing all its efforts on reducing overheads and expenses wherever possible and investing available funds primarily in the value-add development of its existing Australian resource projects.

 

 

About SunMirror AG

The SunMirror Group invests in strategic exploration projects with a focus on green battery metals such as cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets. The aim is to either mine metals itself or sell these projects to strategic buyers at a later stage. In doing so, SunMirror differentiates itself from other market participants through a mine-to-market sustainability approach across the entire value chain and thus becomes the originator of best practice in the mining sector.

 

The Company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official trading, ticker: ROR1) and on the OTC markets of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Düsseldorf and Berlin stock exchanges (ticker: ROR) and are also traded on and Xetra. Further information can be found at: www.sunmirror.com.

Contact

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations
Dr. Eva Reuter

Office Frankfurt
Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37
Tower 185
60327 Frankfurt - Germany
Tel: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857

Office Münster
Oststrasse 12b
48145 Münster - Germany

 


13.07.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1397233

 
End of News EQS News Service

1397233  13.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
