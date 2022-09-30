Advanced search
    ROR   CH0396131929

SUNMIRROR AG

(ROR)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
7.500 EUR   +5.63%
12:10pSunmirror Ag : SunMirror Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
EQ
09/12Agm : SunMirror AG: Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG
EQ
09/08Sunmirror : EGM Voting Proxy Form
PU
SunMirror AG: SunMirror Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

09/30/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SunMirror AG: SunMirror Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

30.09.2022 / 18:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

SunMirror Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

 

Zug, Switzerland: September 30, 2022 – SunMirror AG ("SunMirror", Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ROR; Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) announces the results of its extraordinary general meeting held today.

The shareholders have followed the recommendations of SunMirror's Board of Directors and have elected Mr. Daniel Monks and Mr. Laurent Quelin as new members of the Board of Directors and of the Remuneration Committee. The candidates nominated by a group of shareholders were not elected. Following the resignation of Ms. Flavia Sennhauser, effective as of today's shareholder meeting, the Board of Directors consists of Dr. Heinz R. Kubli (Chairman), Mr. Daniel Monks and Mr. Laurent Quelin.

The minutes of this extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, including the detailed voting results, will be available for download in due course from SunMirror's website under https://sunmirror.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/.

* * * * *

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a “mine-to-market” approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry “best practice.”

 

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

 

Contact

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations
Dr. Eva Reuter

 

Office Frankfurt
Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37
Tower 185
60327 Frankfurt – Germany
Tel:+49 (0) 69 1532 5857
 

Office Münster
Oststr. 12b
48145 Münster – Germany

 

Web: https://www.dr-reuter.eu


30.09.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1454755

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454755  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454755&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
