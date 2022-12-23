SunMirror : AGM Protocol

Protokoll Minutes über die of the ordentliche Generalversammlung ordinary general meeting of shareholders der of SunMirror AG, Zug (die "Gesellschaft") (the "Company") vom 23. Dezember 2022, of December 23, 2022, abgehalten in den Räumlichkeiten der Eversheds Sutherland Ltd., Gotthardstrasse 26, 6300 Zug, Schweiz held at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland Ltd., Gotthardstrasse 26, 6300 Zug, Switzerland Anwesend: - Dr. Heinz R. Kubli, SunMirror AG, Präsident des Verwaltungsrats Laurent Quelin, SunMirror AG, Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats (Videokonferenz)

Dr. Michael Mosimann, Eversheds Sutherland AG, unabhängiger Stimmrechtsvertreter

Laurence Käppeli, Eversheds Sutherland AG

Monika Jucker, Reichlin Hess AG, Notarin

David Reichel, Deloitte AG, Vertreter der Revisionsstelle (Videokonferenz)

Nicolas Wetzel, Homburger AG, Rechtsberater von SunMirror AG Present: - Dr. Heinz R. Kubli, SunMirror AG, Chairman of the Board of Directors - Laurent Quelin, SunMirror AG, member of the Board of Directors (videoconference) - Dr. Michael Mosimann, Eversheds Sutherland AG, independent proxy - Laurence Käppeli, Eversheds Sutherland AG - Monika Jucker, Reichlin Hess AG, notary - David Reichel, Deloitte AG, representative of the auditors (videoconference)

Dr. Heinz R. Kubli, Präsident des Verwaltungsrats, eröffnet die Versammlung um 11:05 Uhr Schweizer Zeit und übernimmt den Vorsitz. Als Protokollführer und Stimmenzähler amtet Nicolas Wetzel. Dr. Heinz R. Kubli, Chairman of the Board of Directors, opens the meeting at 11:05 a.m. Swiss time and takes the chair. Nicolas Wetzel acts as secretary and scrutineer. 0. Konstituierung / Constitution Der Vorsitzende stellt fest: The Chairman declares that: Gemäss Art. 27 Abs. 1 der Covid-19-Verordnung 3 kann eine Gesellschaft anordnen, dass die an der Generalversammlung Teilnehmenden ihre Rechte ausschliesslich auf schriftlichem Weg oder in elektro- nischer Form oder durch einen vom Veranstalter bezeichneten unabhängigen Stimmrechtvertreter aus- üben können. Gestützt darauf ordnete die Gesellschaft an, dass alle Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre ihre Rechte an der ordentlichen Generalversammlung ausschliesslich über den unabhängigen Stimmrechts- vertreter ausüben konnten. Es bestand keine Möglichkeit, an der Versammlung anwesend zu sein; Pursuant to Art. 27 para. 1 of the Covid-19 Ordinance 3, a company may order that those attending the general meeting may exercise their rights exclusively in writing or in electronic form or through an inde- pendent proxy designated by the organizer. Based on this, the Company ordered that all shareholders could exercise their rights at the ordinary general meeting exclusively through the independent proxy. There was no possibility to be present at the meeting;

Pursuant to Art. 27 para. 1 of the Covid-19 Ordinance 3, a company may order that those attending the general meeting may exercise their rights exclusively in writing or in electronic form or through an inde- pendent proxy designated by the organizer. Based on this, the Company ordered that all shareholders could exercise their rights at the ordinary general meeting exclusively through the independent proxy. There was no possibility to be present at the meeting;

Die Frist für die Aktionäre, dem unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreter die ordnungsgemäss unterzeichne- ten Weisungsformulare zusammen mit allen erforderlichen Unterlagen zu übermitteln, war der 20. De- zember 2022, 17:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit; The deadline for the shareholders to submit the duly signed instruction forms to the independent proxy, together with all required supporting documents, was December 20, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Swiss time;

The deadline for the shareholders to submit the duly signed instruction forms to the independent proxy, together with all required supporting documents, was December 20, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Swiss time;

Die Einladung zu dieser ordentlichen Generalversammlung wurde am 1. Dezember 2022 im Schweize- rischen Handelsamtsblatt veröffentlicht, womit die gesetzliche Frist von 20 Tagen eingehalten wurde; The invitation to this ordinary general meeting of shareholders was published in the Swiss Official Ga- zette of Commerce on December 1, 2022, thus complying with the statutory notice period of 20 days;

The invitation to this ordinary general meeting of shareholders was published in the Swiss Official Ga- zette of Commerce on December 1, 2022, thus complying with the statutory notice period of 20 days;

Vom gesamten registrierten Aktienkapital der Gesellschaft in Höhe von CHF 2'343'221.00, eingeteilt in 2'343'221 Inhaberaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 1.00, sind insgesamt 860'464 Inhaberaktien, entsprechend 36.7 % aller im Handelsregister eingetragenen Inhaberaktien der Gesellschaft, an der or- dentlichen Generalversammlung vertreten. In Übereinstimmung mit den anwendbaren schweizerischen Vorschriften des Covid-19 werden alle diese Inhaberaktien durch den unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertre- ter vertreten; Out of the Company's entire registered share capital of CHF 2,343,221.00, divided into 2,343,221 bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each, a total of 860,464 bearer shares, representing 36.7 % of all bearer shares of the Company registered in the commercial register, are represented at the ordinary general meeting. In accordance with applicable Swiss Covid-19 regulations, all of these bearer shares

Out of the Company's entire registered share capital of CHF 2,343,221.00, divided into 2,343,221 bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each, a total of 860,464 bearer shares, representing 36.7 % of all bearer shares of the Company registered in the commercial register, are represented at the ordinary general meeting. In accordance with applicable Swiss Covid-19 regulations, all of these bearer shares

3/23 are represented by the independent proxy; Die ordentliche Generalversammlung wurde in Übereinstimmung mit den Bestimmungen des schweize- rischen Rechts und den Statuten der Gesellschaft einberufen und konstituiert und kann über alle auf der Tagesordnung stehenden Fragen entscheiden; und

The ordinary general meeting has been convened and constituted in accordance with the provisions of Swiss law and the Company's articles of association and it can decide on all matters on the agenda; and

The ordinary general meeting has been convened and constituted in accordance with the provisions of Swiss law and the Company's articles of association and it can decide on all matters on the agenda; and Gemäss Art. 704 Abs. 1 Ziff. 4 des Schweizerischen Obligationenrechts und Art. 15 Abs. 4 der Statuten der Gesellschaft bedürfen die Beschlüsse der Generalversammlung über die Erhöhung des bedingten Aktienkapitals (siehe Traktandum 10 unten) und die Erhöhung und Verlängerung des genehmigten Ak- tienkapitals (siehe Traktandum 11 unten) der Zustimmung von mindestens zwei Dritteln der vertretenen Stimmrechte und der absoluten Mehrheit der vertretenen Aktiennennwerte.

Pursuant to Art. 704 para. 1 no. 4 of the Swiss Code of Obligations and Art. 15 para. 4 of the Company's articles of association, the resolutions by the general meeting on the increase of the conditional share capital (see item no. 10 below) and the increase and extension of the authorized share capital (see item no. 11 below) requires the approval of at least two-thirds of the voting rights represented and an absolute majority of the nominal value of shares represented. Gegen diese Feststellungen wird kein Widerspruch erhoben. No objection is raised against these declarations. 1. Genehmigung des Lageberichts, der Jahresrechnung und der Konzernrechnung für das Ge- schäftsjahr vom 1. Juli 2021 - 30. Juni 2022, sowie Kenntnisnahme des Berichts der Revi- sionsstelle / Approval of the management report, the annual financial statements and the consol- idated financial statements for the financial year from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022, and acknowl- edgment of the auditors' report Der Verwaltungsrat beantragt, den Lagebericht, die Jahresrechnung und die Konzernrechnung für das Geschäftsjahr vom 1. Juli 2021 - 30. Juni 2022 zu genehmigen und den Bericht der Revisionsstelle zur Kenntnis zu nehmen. The Board of Directors proposes that the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022 be approved, and that the auditors' report be acknowledged.

4/23 Die Ergebnisse sind wie folgt: The results of the votes are as follows: Stimmen / Votes Prozentzahlen / Percentages (%) Ja / Yes 855'298 99.4 Nein / No 5'166 0.6 Enthaltung / Abstention 0 0 Total 860'464 100 Die Generalversammlung hat den Lagebericht, die Jahresrechnung und die Konzernrechnung für das Geschäftsjahr vom 1. Juli 2021 - 30. Juni 2022 genehmigt und den Bericht der Revisionsstelle zur Kennt- nis genommen. The General Meeting has approved the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 202 and has acknowledged the auditors' report. 2. Konsultative Abstimmung über den Vergütungsbericht 2022 / Consultative vote on the compen- sation report 2022 Der Verwaltungsrat schlägt vor, den Vergütungsbericht 2022, welcher die Grundsätze für die Vergütun- gen des Verwaltungsrats und der Geschäftsleitung enthält und über die im Geschäftsjahr vom 1. Juli 2021 bis 30. Juni 2022 ausbezahlten Beträge berichtet, zu genehmigen (nicht bindende Konsultativab- stimmung). The Board of Directors proposes that the compensation report 2022, which contains the principles gov- erning the compensation paid to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board and reports on the amounts paid to them during the financial year from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022, be approved (non- binding consultative vote). Die Ergebnisse sind wie folgt: The results of the votes are as follows: Stimmen / Votes Prozentzahlen / Percentages (%) Ja / Yes 855'298 99.4 Nein / No 5'166 0.6 Enthaltung / Abstention 0 0 Total 860'464 100 Die Generalversammlung hat den Vergütungsbericht 2022 genehmigt. The General Meeting has approved the compensation report 2022.