  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Sunnic Technology & Merchandise Inc
  News
  Summary
    3360   TW0003360004

SUNNIC TECHNOLOGY & MERCHANDISE INC

(3360)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-28
13.85 TWD   -.--%
03:34aSUNNIC TECHNOLOGY & MERCHANDISE : Endorsement and guarantee for subsidiaries compliant with Announcement Standards
PU
07/27SUNNIC TECHNOLOGY & MERCHANDISE : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio for the 2022 June unaudited consolidated financial statements
PU
07/11SUNNIC TECHNOLOGY & MERCHANDISE : Endorsement and guarantee for subsidiaries compliant with Announcement Standards
PU
Sunnic Technology & Merchandise : Endorsement and guarantee for subsidiaries compliant with Announcement Standards

08/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SUNNIC Technology & Merchandise Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 15:22:09
Subject 
 Endorsement and guarantee for subsidiaries
compliant with Announcement Standards
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/01
2.For the company for whom the endorsements
/guarantees were made(1)Company name(2)Its
relationship with the Company providing endorsements/
guarantees(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD)(4)The original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(5)he amount
of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD)(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees
as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD)(7)The actual
loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/
guarantees were made (thousand NTD)(8)The reason for
 the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
(1) SUNNIC TECHNOLOGY & MERCHANDISE (H.K.) CO., LTD.
(2) 100% subsidiary of the company
(3) 643303
(4) 384430
(5) 59880
(6) 444310
(7) 315315
(8) Cathay United Bank line of credit.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for
whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)None
(2)0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company
for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1) 11357
(2) 109325
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the
(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1) According to the term of the bank loan contract.
(2) According to the term of the bank loan contract.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD): 1072171
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of
the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 415312
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees provided by
A as a percentage of the public company's net worth
on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:0.45
9.The aggregate amount of long-term investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended
to others as a percentage of the public company's net
worth on the latest financial statements:0.83
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

SUNNIC Technology & Merchandise Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
