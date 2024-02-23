Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOVA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 22, 2023, the Washington Free Beacon reported that several consumer complaints had been brought against Sunnova regarding issues ranging from maintenance delays to “scamming” and using predatory sales tactics against elderly homeowners.

Then, on December 8, 2023, members of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy and Sunnova seeking information following the release of “disturbing” reports regarding Sunnova’s allegedly predatory business practices.

On this news, Sunnova’s stock price fell $2.00, or 16.1%, to close at $10.41 per share on December 8, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sunnova securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222401257/en/