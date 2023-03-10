Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sunnova Energy International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVA   US86745K1043

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

(NOVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44:52 2023-03-10 pm EST
16.31 USD   -6.45%
03/08Sunnova Teams Up With David Energy to Launch Adaptive Energy Plan in Texas
MT
03/08Sunnova Unveils Adaptive Retail Energy Plan in Texas in Collaboration with David Energy, Powered by Virtual Power Plant Technology
BU
03/08Sunnova Energy International Inc. Unveils Adaptive Retail Energy Plan in Texas in Collaboration with David Energy, Powered by Virtual Power Plant Technology
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunnova Announces Minimal Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

03/10/2023 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) providers, is aware of the recent media reports surrounding Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) and questions that investors may have as a result.

Sunnova considers its exposure to SVB as immaterial. Sunnova does not hold cash deposits or securities with SVB and does not utilize SVB for any treasury management services. One of Sunnova’s subsidiaries is party to a credit facility (the “Back-Leverage Facility”) in which SVB participates as a lender. SVB currently has $15 million in unfunded commitments under the Back-Leverage Facility. The Back-Leverage Facility is one of three current warehouse facilities entered into by subsidiaries of Sunnova with current cumulative commitment amounts of $1.35 billion.

About Sunnova
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that home and business owners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
03/08Sunnova Teams Up With David Energy to Launch Adaptive Energy Plan in Texas
MT
03/08Sunnova Unveils Adaptive Retail Energy Plan in Texas in Collaboration with David Energy..
BU
03/08Sunnova Energy International Inc. Unveils Adaptive Retail Energy Plan in Texas in Colla..
CI
03/02Scotiabank Starts Sunnova Energy International at Sector Outperform With $28 Price Targ..
MT
03/01Sunnova Energy International Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
02/28Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Sunnova Energy International to $60 From $51, Mainta..
MT
02/27Sunnova Energy International Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27Sunnova Energy International Inc. Announces Retirement of Walter A. Baker as Executive ..
CI
02/27Roth MKM Adjusts Price Target on Sunnova Energy to $58 From $51, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/24Deutsche Bank Adjusts Sunnova Energy International Price Target to $31 From $36, Mainta..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 785 M - -
Net income 2023 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,3x
Yield 2023 4,78%
Capitalization 2 003 M 2 003 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
EV / Sales 2024 9,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 172
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sunnova Energy International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,43 $
Average target price 35,61 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Jackson Berger Founder
Robert Lane Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris Hayden Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Rahman D'Argenio Lead Independent Director
Mike Creighton Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.22%2 003
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-17.61%29 463
TONGWEI CO.,LTD3.45%25 801
FIRST SOLAR, INC.41.03%22 521
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.6.42%22 387
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.27.59%22 170