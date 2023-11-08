Expanding Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Platform to Puerto Rico to participate in LUMA's Customer Battery Energy Sharing (CBES) Program Selected by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office as part of a $440 million investment from the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova"), Puerto Rico's largest residential solar and battery storage services company, remains steadfast in its mission to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to Puerto Rico and beyond. The company proudly marks two groundbreaking initiatives that will advance the cause of energy resilience and grid stability on the Island.

Expanding Sunnova Sentient Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Platform to Puerto Rico to participate in LUMA's Customer Battery Energy Sharing (CBES) Program:

Sunnova is expanding its Sunnova Sentient Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform through the Sunnova Power Flex Program, in partnership with LUMA's Customer Battery Energy Sharing (CBES) program in Puerto Rico. This groundbreaking effort is poised to transform the role of distributed solar and storage customers in enhancing grid stability during peak demand periods, all while offering them financial incentives for their participation. Through voluntary enrollment in the Sunnova Flex Power Program, customers will actively contribute to the strengthening of the grid, ensuring a dependable power supply for the people of Puerto Rico.

“We are incredibly excited about the possibilities that our industry-leading VPP platform—delivered to our customers through our Sunnova Flex Power Program—holds for the people of Puerto Rico,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “As we continue to spearhead the transition towards a cleaner and more robust future, extending our VPP platform will not only help reshape the energy landscape in Puerto Rico but also empower our valued customers to play an integral role in bolstering grid stability. We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact this program will have on our customers and the Puerto Rican community at large.”

“We're excited to collaborate with Sunnova on this important initiative, which signifies a major step in our ongoing efforts to enhance energy reliability for Puerto Rico. We're dedicated to achieving a more stable energy supply, reducing disruptions, and securing a resilient energy future, ultimately benefiting the people of Puerto Rico,” said Jessica Laird, VP of Customer Experience at LUMA.

“Customers in Puerto Rico can now unlock additional benefits from their Powerwall and get paid to support their community and grid. LUMA’s CBES program has the potential to be the largest of its kind and provide unprecedented support to the grid. Through our partnership with Sunnova, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient grid in Puerto Rico supported by clean, affordable, and reliable power,” said Drew Baglino, Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Energy at Tesla.

During periods of grid instability, typically when existing power plants are struggling to meet high demand, Sunnova’s VPP operations team will respond to dispatch signals, dispatch enrolled customers’ batteries using Sunnova’s VPP platform, and deliver energy and resiliency to the grid. LUMA’s CBES initiative makes this possible by sending the correct price signal to Sunnova customers to participate and by also sending the correct dispatch signal to Sunnova to operate its VPP platform. Sunnova customers will maintain resiliency and energy independence and their batteries will never be dispatched immediately ahead of predicted hurricanes or severe weather, ensuring stored power supply will be protected and available for their homes.

With over 52,000 solar and storage customers, totaling an installed storage capacity of 800 MWh, Sunnova boasts the largest customer base of distributed solar and battery storage installations in Puerto Rico. The integration of Sunnova’s scale, energy management services, and top-tier customer service creates an unparalleled contribution to grid stability, resilience, and customer satisfaction. Sunnova's pivotal role not only solidifies its standing as a key player reshaping Puerto Rico's energy landscape but also ensures a more reliable and sustainable future for the island.

In return for battery response and contribution, customers will be compensated for the power supplied by their batteries. This approach not only incentivizes customers to embrace renewable energy solutions but also creates a mutually beneficial situation whereby the grid is strengthened, and participating customers receive an additional financial benefit from their systems. A single battery may be able to earn up to $1,000 for this first pilot year depending on how many times a battery is dispatched.

Selected by the U.S Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office as part of a $440 million investment from the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund:

Sunnova is proud to have been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s DOE Grid Deployment Office as one of the eight organizations to receive part of a $440 million commitment to install rooftop solar and batteries in vulnerable single-family households across Puerto Rico through the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund (PR-ERF). This substantial funding in total seeks to support the installation of up to 40,000 residential systems. The primary goals of this initiative are to enhance energy resiliency, ensuring a continuous power supply during extreme weather events, while simultaneously creating thousands of local clean energy jobs. This investment aligns seamlessly with President Biden's vision of affordable energy for all Americans and Puerto Rico's ambitious goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Empowering Puerto Rico with Unparalleled Customer Service: Sunnova's Commitment to Excellence:

Lastly, Sunnova's core business model revolves around a vision of delivering superior energy services at competitive prices, ensuring the reliable and cost-effective flow of power that our customers expect. The company has made significant strides in improving its customer service infrastructure in Puerto Rico, including the establishment of a call center with more than 35 dedicated service representatives, a 400% increase in its workforce since 2022, and a pledge to address most service claims within 24 hours. Additionally, Sunnova’s Global Command Center in Houston, TX allows the company to monitor the entire U.S. customer fleet, utilize predictive analytics for early incident detection, and dispatch service technicians within 24 hours in many major markets, ensuring prompt and effective issue resolution. This, combined with the ongoing collaboration with local dealers, exemplifies Sunnova’s commitment to empowering Puerto Rican customers with energy independence, making Puerto Rico the flagship of a new level of customer service excellence across all markets they serve.

Through these groundbreaking initiatives, Sunnova continues to provide Puerto Ricans with a steadier and more reliable power supply, while empowering its customers to make energy-conscious decisions that benefit both themselves and their communities.

