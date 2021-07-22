Sunnova Energy International : Note Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.





On July 21, 2021, a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Sunnova Energy International Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), entered into a Note Purchase Agreement (the 'Note Purchase Agreement') with certain other subsidiaries of the Company (collectively, the 'Sunnova NPA Parties'), Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC ('Credit Suisse') and Popular Securities LLC (together with Credit Suisse, the 'Initial Purchasers'), as the initial purchasers, relating to the sale of $106,200,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.62% Solar Loan Backed Notes, Series 2021-B Class A Notes (the 'Class A Notes') and $106,200,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.01% Solar Loan Backed Notes, Series 2021-B Class B Notes (the 'Class B Notes' and, collectively with the Class A Notes, the 'Notes'). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, existing or new investments and expenditures by the Company and its subsidiaries related to one or more of the criteria listed in the Company's Green Financing Framework, including to simultaneously repay a portion of one or more currently existing financing arrangements of the Company's subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.





The Note Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and affirmative and negative covenants by each of the Sunnova NPA Parties and the Initial Purchasers together with customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the Note Purchase Agreement, each of the Sunnova NPA Parties and the Initial Purchasers have agreed to indemnify such other party or parties against certain liabilities.





The Notes were offered within the United States only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.





The foregoing description of the Note Purchase Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note Purchase Agreement, a copy of which the Company plans to file as an exhibit to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.





Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.





The information relating to the Note Purchase Agreement set forth in Item 1.01 above is incorporated herein by reference.







