Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sunnova Energy International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVA   US86745K1043

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

(NOVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunnova Energy International : Note Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)

07/22/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 21, 2021, a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Sunnova Energy International Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), entered into a Note Purchase Agreement (the 'Note Purchase Agreement') with certain other subsidiaries of the Company (collectively, the 'Sunnova NPA Parties'), Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC ('Credit Suisse') and Popular Securities LLC (together with Credit Suisse, the 'Initial Purchasers'), as the initial purchasers, relating to the sale of $106,200,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.62% Solar Loan Backed Notes, Series 2021-B Class A Notes (the 'Class A Notes') and $106,200,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.01% Solar Loan Backed Notes, Series 2021-B Class B Notes (the 'Class B Notes' and, collectively with the Class A Notes, the 'Notes'). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, existing or new investments and expenditures by the Company and its subsidiaries related to one or more of the criteria listed in the Company's Green Financing Framework, including to simultaneously repay a portion of one or more currently existing financing arrangements of the Company's subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.

The Note Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and affirmative and negative covenants by each of the Sunnova NPA Parties and the Initial Purchasers together with customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the Note Purchase Agreement, each of the Sunnova NPA Parties and the Initial Purchasers have agreed to indemnify such other party or parties against certain liabilities.

The Notes were offered within the United States only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

The foregoing description of the Note Purchase Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note Purchase Agreement, a copy of which the Company plans to file as an exhibit to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information relating to the Note Purchase Agreement set forth in Item 1.01 above is incorporated herein by reference.


Disclaimer

Sunnova Energy International Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 20:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:18pSUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Note Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
04:13pSUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
06:56aSUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Launches Its Green Financing Framework and Prices..
BU
07/21SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Sunnova Energy I..
MT
07/20SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : RBC Starts Sunnova Energy International at Outper..
MT
07/15SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Sunnova Ene..
MT
07/08SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Da..
BU
07/07SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Raymond James Upgrades Sunnova Energy Internation..
MT
06/25SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Stephens Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy Int..
MT
06/17SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Amended And Restated Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 076 M 4 076 M -
EV / Sales 2021 30,2x
EV / Sales 2022 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 396
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sunnova Energy International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 36,40 $
Average target price 52,94 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Jackson Berger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Lane Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kris W. Hillstrand Executive VP-Technology & Service Operations
Rahman D'Argenio Independent Director
Douglas William Kimmelman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.34%4 025
TONGWEI CO., LTD.15.48%27 264
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.2.46%23 800
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.85%13 915
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.7.81%11 712
SUNRUN INC.-23.61%11 090