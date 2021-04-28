Sunnova Energy International : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
04/28/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
First Quarter 2021 Earnings
April 28, 2021
Legal Disclaimer
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentations contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnova's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnova's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Sunnova's future customer growth rate, future contracted customer value, future financial and operating performance, including its outlook and guidance, demand for Sunnova's products and services, future financing and ability to raise capital therefrom, maintenance and growth of our dealer and sub-dealer network, the future of solar energy and energy storage services and the benefits of, and future operations and financial performance following, and the acquisition of SunStreet. Sunnova's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operations, our competition, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and our dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sunnova's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
In addition to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, Recurring Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Expense. These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense are non-GAAP financial measures that help management, investors and securities analysts in evaluating Sunnova's performance. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense are net income/loss and total operating expense, respectively. Adjusted Operating Cash Flows and Recurring Operating Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures that helps management, investors and analysts in evaluating Sunnova's liquidity and ability to service its contractual obligations. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of liquidity. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Recurring Operating Cash Flow is net cash used in operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Cash Flows, Recurring Operating Cash Flow, and Adjusted Operating Expense have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Sunnova's results as reported under GAAP. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, Recurring Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Operating Expense are not necessarily comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, Recurring Operating Cash Flows or Adjusted Operating Expense as calculated by other companies. Reconciliations of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the appendix to this presentation for historical periods. Sunnova is unable to reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expense, Recurring Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP because of fluctuations in interest rates and their impact on our unrealized and realized interest rate hedge gains or losses. Sunnova provides a range for the forecasts of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expense, Recurring Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow to allow for the variability in the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, customer utilization of our assets, and the impact on the related reconciling items, many of which interplay with each other. Therefore, the reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expense, Recurring Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow to projected net income (loss), total operating expense, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as the case may be, is not available without unreasonable effort.
This presentation includes operational metrics such as number of customers, weighted average number of customers and estimated net and gross contracted customer value. These operational metrics are not necessarily comparable to the same or similar metrics as calculated by other companies.
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain market data, statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on our internal sources. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. Some data are also based on Sunnova's good faith estimates, which are derived from its review of internal sources as well as the independent sources described above. Although Sunnova believes these sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, Sunnova makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that information nor do we undertake to update such information after the date of this presentation.
2
Strong Growth Continues
116.4K
23%
501
CUSTOMERS
ATTACHMENT RATE
DEALERS &
as of 3/31/2021
in Q1 2021(1)
SUB-DEALERS
10.5%
as of 3/31/2021
PENETRATION RATE
as of 3/31/2021
31,000 customers added since 3/31/2020,
Storage penetration rate more than
310 dealers and sub-dealers added
including 8,900 in Q1 2021
doubled from 4.4% at 3/31/2020
since 3/31/2020, including 66 in Q1
Rate of customer additions increased 31% in Q1
1,204 battery retrofits performed life
2021
2021 vs Q1 2020
to date as of 3/31/2021
Dealer and sub-dealer count expected
to reach 1,000 by the end of 2022
22.4 Years
WEIGHTED AVERAGE
CONTRACT
LIFE REMAINING(2)
as of 3/31/2021
$266 million expected cash inflow over the next twelve months on existing customer base as of 3/31/2021(3)
Approximately $2,285 expected cash inflow over the next twelve months per customer on existing customer base as of 3/31/2021
Attachment rate on origination.
Average remaining tenor of all in-service customer lease, PPA and loan contracts; excluding renewals, weighted by capital.
The sum of expected customer service-related cash inflows from all in-service customer lease, PPA and loan contracts, plus the expected cash inflows from SRECs and grid services, over
3
the next 12 months, excluding renewals.
First Quarter
2021
Financial Results
$12.8 Million
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$19.4 Million
Principal(2) and Interest Payments Received on Solar Loans
$(5.4) Million
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow(1)
$(20.7) Million
Recurring Operating Cash Flow(1)
4
(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Recurring Operating Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial
measures. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(2) Net of amounts recorded in revenue.
Proven Strong Growth in Adjusted EBITDA and P&I on Solar Loans
(1)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA
Interest
Principal
$6.8
($ millions)
$60.0
$32.6$31.0
$20.0$23.2
$11.6
$6.1
$82.5
$41.1$48.3
$59.6
2018
2019
2020
2021E(3)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Net of amounts recorded in revenue
5 (3) Midpoints of 2021 Guidance
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sunnova Energy International Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:36:03 UTC.