Sunny Friend Environmental Technology : Announced that the Company built third landfill in Zhangbin Plant by way of development over leased land -Signed a construction contract.

Announced that the Company built third landfill
in Zhangbin Plant by way of development over leased land
-Signed a construction contract.
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Construction on rented land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/20
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Counterpart:YANG JI Construction Co., Ltd
Relationship to the Company: None
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
(1)Major content of the contract:
The HDPE Sheets and Excavation Safety Measures
Project for the Zone 3 Landfill of Changhua Coastal Industrial Park,
Xianxi Township, Changhua County
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment:
NTD 79,500,000
Starting and ending dates of the contract:
2022/06/20~ 2023/06/03 Completion date
Restrictive covenants, and other important stipulations: None
(2)Major content of the contract:
The Roofing, Windbreak Netting, and Drainage System
Project for the Zone 3 Landfill of Changhua Coastal Industrial Park,
Xianxi Township, Changhua County
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment:
NTD 81,500,000
Starting and ending dates of the contract:
2022/06/20~ 2023/06/03 Completion date
Restrictive covenants, and other important stipulations: None
Cumulative total contract amount: NTD 161,000,000
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Building use for operating purpose
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:None
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/05
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/11/05
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.