  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8341   TW0008341009

SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(8341)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
199.50 TWD   -2.21%
02:14aSUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY : Announced that the Company built third landfill in Zhangbin Plant by way of development over leased land -Signed a construction contract.
PU
05/31SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date of cash dividend
PU
05/06Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Sunny Friend Environmental Technology : Announced that the Company built third landfill in Zhangbin Plant by way of development over leased land -Signed a construction contract.

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 13:58:38
Subject 
 Announced that the Company built third landfill
in Zhangbin Plant by way of development over leased land
-Signed a construction contract.
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Construction on rented land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/20
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Counterpart:YANG JI Construction Co., Ltd
Relationship to the Company: None
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
(1)Major content of the contract:
The HDPE Sheets and Excavation Safety Measures
Project for the Zone 3 Landfill of Changhua Coastal Industrial Park,
Xianxi Township, Changhua County
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment:
NTD 79,500,000
Starting and ending dates of the contract:
2022/06/20~ 2023/06/03 Completion date
Restrictive covenants, and other important stipulations: None
(2)Major content of the contract:
The Roofing, Windbreak Netting, and Drainage  System
Project for the Zone 3 Landfill of Changhua Coastal Industrial Park,
Xianxi Township, Changhua County
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment:
NTD 81,500,000
Starting and ending dates of the contract:
2022/06/20~ 2023/06/03 Completion date
Restrictive covenants, and other important stipulations: None
Cumulative total contract amount: NTD 161,000,000
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Building use for operating purpose
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:None
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/05
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/11/05
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 164 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2022 1 268 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 244 M 746 M 746 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 199,50 TWD
Average target price 250,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fang Cheng Chang Chairman & General Manager
Hsi Sheng Yang Head-Finance & Accounting, Deputy GM & Spokesman
Chin Pao Tsai Independent Director
Pao Chi Chen Independent Director
Chih Chuan Chen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%746
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-15.76%29 515
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-32.28%8 492
STERICYCLE, INC.-28.97%3 901
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-15.34%3 783
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.-34.69%3 700