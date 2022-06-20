Sunny Friend Environmental Technology : Announced that the Company built third landfill in Zhangbin Plant by way of development over leased land -Signed a construction contract.

Statement

1.Type of contract:Construction on rented land 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/20 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: Counterpart:YANG JI Construction Co., Ltd Relationship to the Company: None 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: (1)Major content of the contract: The HDPE Sheets and Excavation Safety Measures Project for the Zone 3 Landfill of Changhua Coastal Industrial Park, Xianxi Township, Changhua County anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment: NTD 79,500,000 Starting and ending dates of the contract: 2022/06/20~ 2023/06/03 Completion date Restrictive covenants, and other important stipulations: None (2)Major content of the contract: The Roofing, Windbreak Netting, and Drainage System Project for the Zone 3 Landfill of Changhua Coastal Industrial Park, Xianxi Township, Changhua County anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment: NTD 81,500,000 Starting and ending dates of the contract: 2022/06/20~ 2023/06/03 Completion date Restrictive covenants, and other important stipulations: None Cumulative total contract amount: NTD 161,000,000 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Building use for operating purpose 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:None 11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/05 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2021/11/05 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None