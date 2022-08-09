Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8341   TW0008341009

SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(8341)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunny Friend Environmental Technology : The Company is invited to attend the online investor conference hosted by Jih Sun Securities

08/09/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 11:06:48
Subject 
 The Company is invited to attend the online investor
conference hosted by Jih Sun Securities
Date of events 2022/08/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:00PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The company will attend the institutional online investor
conference hosted by Jih Sun Securities and announce
the company's operational and future prospects.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 063 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2022 1 073 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 847 M 661 M 661 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 178,00 TWD
Average target price 207,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fang Cheng Chang Chairman & General Manager
Hsi Sheng Yang Head-Finance & Accounting, Deputy GM & Spokesman
Chin Pao Tsai Independent Director
Pao Chi Chen Independent Director
Chih Chuan Chen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNNY FRIEND ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.78%650
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.2.36%35 865
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-21.99%9 961
STERICYCLE, INC.-15.28%4 830
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-1.79%4 335
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-14.38%3 870