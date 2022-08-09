Sunny Friend Environmental Technology : The Company is invited to attend the online investor conference hosted by Jih Sun Securities

The Company is invited to attend the online investor
conference hosted by Jih Sun Securities
Date of events
2022/08/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:00PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The company will attend the institutional online investor
conference hosted by Jih Sun Securities and announce
the company's operational and future prospects.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:23:01 UTC.