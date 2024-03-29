|Date
|Event
|Details
|4-Jan
|Citi-2024 China Tech and Telecom Corporate Day
|Venue: Hong Kong
|8-Jan
|UBS-24th Great China Conference
|Venue: Shanghai
|21-Mar
|2023 Annual Results Announcement
|Venue: Hong Kong
|21-22-Mar
|Citi-NDR
|Venue: Hong Kong
|25-26-Mar
|Citi-NDR
|Venue: Singapore
