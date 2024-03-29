Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of optical components and products. Net sales by category of products break down as follows: - optoelectronic products (75%): camera modules integrated into phones, 3D optoelectronic products, modules for digital cameras, modules for video surveillance systems, etc.; - optical components (24.2%): spherical and aspherical lenses, prisms, mirrors, lenses, etc.; - optical instruments (0.8%): microscopes, optical measuring instruments, intelligent test instruments, etc. Net sales by market are divided between smartphone and mobile phone manufacturing (84.5%), automotive and technology industries (7.1%), digital camera and camera manufacturing (1.6%), optical instrument manufacturing (0.5%) and other (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: China (83.1%), Asia (12.4%), Europe (2.5%), North America (1.9%) and other (0.1%).

Related indices HONG KONG HANG SENG