2024 IR Calendar
Date Event Details
4-Jan Citi-2024 China Tech and Telecom Corporate Day Venue: Hong Kong
8-Jan UBS-24th Great China Conference Venue: Shanghai
21-Mar 2023 Annual Results Announcement Venue: Hong Kong
21-22-Mar Citi-NDR Venue: Hong Kong
25-26-Mar Citi-NDR Venue: Singapore

