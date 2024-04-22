2023 Environmental, Social and

Governance Report

About the Report

This report is the 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report issued by Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the"Company "or"Sunny Optical Technology"), which mainly summarizes the ESG work methods, commitments and strategies of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group").

Reporting period

Unless otherwise stated, the report covers the period from 1 January 2023 to 31

December 2023 (the"Reporting Period").

Deﬁnitions

For ease of presentation and reading, in this report, all of the"Group"，"we"or "us"refer to Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited and all its sub- sidiaries, and the"Company"，"Sunny Optical Technology"refers to Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited.

Reporting Boundary

The scope of this report covers the Company and its main subsidiaries located in Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China (the"PRC"or "China"), namely Zhejiang Sunny Optics Co., Ltd. ("Sunny Zhejiang Optics"), Ningbo Sunny Opotech Co., Ltd. ("Sunny Opotech"), Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech Co., Ltd. ("Sunny Automotive Optech") and Yuyao Sunny Optical Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sunny Optical Intelligence (Yuyao)")(Note 1,2). During the Reporting Period, the main operating revenue of the four subsidiaries covered in this report accounted for more than 90.0% of the revenue of the Group.

Reporting Principles

This report has been prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide in Appendix C2 (《環境、社會及管治報告指引》 附錄 C2) to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities published by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the"Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Global Reporting Initiative Standards 《( 可持續發展報告指南》)("GRI standards") issued by the Global Sustainability Standards Board ("GSSB") , and complies with its reporting principles:

Notes

1.1.The content of Strengthening Management、Friendly Workplace、Community Welfare and related Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) covered the Group.

2.2.The content of Green Operation, Product Liability and Supply Chain Management and related KPIs covered the Company and four subsidiaries including Sunny Zhejiang Optics, Sunny Opotech, Sunny Automotive Optech and Sunny Optical Intelligence (Yuyao).