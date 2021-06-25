HK stocks end higher on tech, materials boost; post weekly gains

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 17.2%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 5.3%
* HSI +1.4%, HSCE +1.9%, CSI300 +1.6%
* FTSE China A50 +1.8%
June 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday
to post weekly gains, as tech and materials companies rose after
mainland investors continued to buy shares via the Stock
Connect.
** The Hang Seng index ended up 405.76 points or 1.4%
at 29,288.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose
1.88% to 10,878.45.
** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index and
the Hang Seng materials index climbed 2.4% and 3.3%,
respectively.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
rose 1.7%, while the IT sector rose 3.1%, the
financial sector ended 0.75% higher and the property
sector rose 0.18%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Meituan,
which gained 4.76%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical
Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 1.58%.
** For the week, HSI gained 1.8%, while HSCE added 2.2%.
** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during the week
reaffirmed that the U.S. central bank would not raise interest
rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.
** Aiding sentiment was continued buying from mainalnd
investors, who purchased a net 5 billion yuan worth of Hong Kong
shares on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.
** Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign
Affairs Committee has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to
consider sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness
and push Beijing on human rights.
** On Thursday, the Biden administration banned U.S. imports
of a key solar panel material from China-based Hoshine Silicon
Industry Co, but stopped short of imposing a ban on
all imports of silica from Xinjiang and said the action would
not harm U.S. clean energy goals.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)