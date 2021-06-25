Log in
    2382   KYG8586D1097

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

(2382)
HK stocks end higher on tech, materials boost; post weekly gains

06/25/2021 | 04:57am EDT
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 17.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.3%

* HSI +1.4%, HSCE +1.9%, CSI300 +1.6%

* FTSE China A50 +1.8%

June 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday to post weekly gains, as tech and materials companies rose after mainland investors continued to buy shares via the Stock Connect.

** The Hang Seng index ended up 405.76 points or 1.4% at 29,288.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.88% to 10,878.45.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index and the Hang Seng materials index climbed 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.7%, while the IT sector rose 3.1%, the financial sector ended 0.75% higher and the property sector rose 0.18%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Meituan, which gained 4.76%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 1.58%.

** For the week, HSI gained 1.8%, while HSCE added 2.2%.

** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during the week reaffirmed that the U.S. central bank would not raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

** Aiding sentiment was continued buying from mainalnd investors, who purchased a net 5 billion yuan worth of Hong Kong shares on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

** Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to consider sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights.

** On Thursday, the Biden administration banned U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from China-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co, but stopped short of imposing a ban on all imports of silica from Xinjiang and said the action would not harm U.S. clean energy goals. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 4.21% 10.9 End-of-day quote.-26.85%
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -7.15% 60.21 End-of-day quote.80.05%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY -4.01% 191.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MEITUAN 2.27% 315 End-of-day quote.6.92%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.54% 27.65 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 0.42% 239.8 End-of-day quote.41.31%
Financials
Sales 2021 46 041 M 7 122 M 7 122 M
Net income 2021 5 819 M 900 M 900 M
Net cash 2021 5 222 M 808 M 808 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,4x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 219 B 33 784 M 33 823 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 24 374
Free-Float 61,5%
Technical analysis trends SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 199,91 CNY
Average target price 188,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target -5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liao Ning Ye Chairman
Yu Qing Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Jun Feng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yang Dong Shao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED41.31%33 784
HEXAGON AB17.44%38 125
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.50%33 554
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION32.80%27 312
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.12%19 377
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED5.90%17 917