    2382   KYG8586D1097

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

(2382)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:50 2023-06-14 pm EDT
82.15 HKD   -0.79%
06/14Sunny Optical Technology : Presentation Materials on Investor Day 2023 Jun 15, 2023
PU
06/12Sunny Optical Technology's Vehicle Lens Shipments Increase 25.7% in May
MT
05/30SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Sunny Optical Technology : Presentation Materials on Investor Day 2023 Jun 15, 2023

06/14/2023 | 10:01pm EDT
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜 宇 光 學 科 技 （ 集 團 ） 有 限 公 司

于开曼群岛注册成立的有限公司 （股份代号：2382.HK）

Corporate Presentation

Investor Day

June 2023

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your personal reference. Such information is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed and it may not contain all material information concerning Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company"). The Company makes no representation regarding, and assumes no responsibility or liability for, the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, any information contained herein.

In addition, the information contains projections and forward-looking statements that may reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on current assumptions which are subject to various risks and which may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. It is not the intention to provide, and you may not rely on this presentation as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company's financial or trading position or prospects.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice, and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto.

2

Agenda

1

2

Company Overview

Market Trends and Opportunities

Company Overview

What we look like in our eyes

An optical expert

Achieve high

Global R&D and

performance

sales centers and

Diversified

focusing on optics

growth by seizing

production bases

business portfolio

for almost 40

the opportunity

layout

years

of image

digitalization

Global No.1

International

market share in

handset lens set,

customer base

handset camera

module and vehicle

"Create Together"

lens set respectively

Great potential in

Comprehensive

Solid financial

Dedicated to be an

the emerging

patent layout

position

industry leader in

business market

ESG management

5

Disclaimer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 02:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 32 202 M 4 505 M 4 505 M
Net income 2022 2 561 M 358 M 358 M
Net cash 2022 11 210 M 1 568 M 1 568 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 82 581 M 11 553 M 11 553 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 26 610
Free-Float 61,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 75,58 CNY
Average target price 96,25 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liao Ning Ye Chairman
Yu Qing Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Jun Feng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yang Dong Shao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-11.42%11 474
HEXAGON AB20.83%33 071
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.23%20 901
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED0.66%18 938
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.20%14 575
FLEX LTD.24.00%11 828
