Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME FOR AUGUST 2020 Sep 11, 2020

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜 宇 光 學 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis makes this announcement.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each major product of the Company in August 2020 are as follows:

Optical Components