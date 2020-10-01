Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME FOR AUGUST 2020 Sep 11, 2020

Log in
Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME FOR AUGUST 2020

10/01/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜 宇 光 學 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis makes this announcement.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each major product of the Company in August 2020 are as follows:

Optical Components

Change

Change

August 2020

Month-on-Month

Year-on-Year

Product Categories

('000 units)

("MoM")

("YoY")

Spherical glass lenses

1,825

-9.6%

-20.3%

Handset lens sets1

162,326

+19.4%

+22.3%

Vehicle lens sets2

5,413

+14.1%

+16.3%

Other lens sets

5,947

+30.4%

+34.5%

Optoelectronic Products

August 2020

Change

Change

Product Categories

('000 units)

MoM

YoY

Handset camera modules3

60,739

+10.7%

+8.2%

Other optoelectronic products

4,216

+35.4%

+9.5%

Optical Instruments

August 2020

Change

Change

Product Categories

(Units)

MoM

YoY

Microscopic instruments

15,572

+0.4%

-10.4%

1

  1. The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 22.3% YoY and 19.4% MoM, which was mainly due to the reduced impact from overseas epidemic.
  2. The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 16.3% YoY and 14.1% MoM, which was mainly due to the reduced impact from overseas epidemic.
  3. The shipment volume of handset camera modules increased by 8.2% YoY and 10.7% MoM, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset camera modules of the Company.

Optical Components

Shipment Volume

('000 units)

2020

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Spherical glass lenses

2,573

1,767

2,100

2,758

2,449

1,153

2,019

1,825

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

16,644

Handset lens sets

108,586

96,494

113,855

111,177

97,478

117,763

135,917

162,326

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

943,596

Vehicle lens sets

4,772

3,076

4,339

2,098

2,547

3,674

4,745

5,413

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

30,664

Other lens sets

3,254

2,460

3,008

4,263

6,161

3,137

4,562

5,947

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

32,792

Optoelectronic Products

Shipment Volume

('000 units)

2020

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Handset camera modules

50,428

43,495

39,444

43,819

47,743

43,703

54,866

60,739

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

384,237

Other optoelectronic products

2,553

1,937

2,463

3,486

2,400

2,737

3,113

4,216

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

22,905

Optical Instruments

Shipment Volume

(Units)

2020

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Microscopic instruments

15,523

10,747

17,383

13,571

14,460

15,912

15,517

15,572

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

118,685

This announcement is made by the order of the Board, of which the Board individually and jointly accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Ye Liaoning

Chairman and Executive Director

China, 11 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ye Liaoning, Mr. Sun Yang and Mr. Wang Wenjie, who are executive Directors; Mr. Wang Wenjian, who is non-executive Director, and Mr. Zhang Yuqing, Mr. Feng Hua Jun and Mr. Shao Yang Dong, who are independent non- executive Directors.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 21:04:05 UTC
