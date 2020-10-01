Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME FOR AUGUST 2020 Sep 11, 2020
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
舜 宇 光 學 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2382.HK)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis makes this announcement.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each major product of the Company in August 2020 are as follows:
Optical Components
Change
Change
August 2020
Month-on-Month
Year-on-Year
Product Categories
('000 units)
("MoM")
("YoY")
Spherical glass lenses
1,825
-9.6%
-20.3%
Handset lens sets1
162,326
+19.4%
+22.3%
Vehicle lens sets2
5,413
+14.1%
+16.3%
Other lens sets
5,947
+30.4%
+34.5%
Optoelectronic Products
August 2020
Change
Change
Product Categories
('000 units)
MoM
YoY
Handset camera modules3
60,739
+10.7%
+8.2%
Other optoelectronic products
4,216
+35.4%
+9.5%
Optical Instruments
August 2020
Change
Change
Product Categories
(Units)
MoM
YoY
Microscopic instruments
15,572
+0.4%
-10.4%
1
The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 22.3% YoY and 19.4% MoM, which was mainly due to the reduced impact from overseas epidemic.
The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 16.3% YoY and 14.1% MoM, which was mainly due to the reduced impact from overseas epidemic.
The shipment volume of handset camera modules increased by 8.2% YoY and 10.7% MoM, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset camera modules of the Company.
Optical Components
Shipment Volume
('000 units)
2020
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Spherical glass lenses
2,573
1,767
2,100
2,758
2,449
1,153
2,019
1,825
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
16,644
Handset lens sets
108,586
96,494
113,855
111,177
97,478
117,763
135,917
162,326
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
943,596
Vehicle lens sets
4,772
3,076
4,339
2,098
2,547
3,674
4,745
5,413
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
30,664
Other lens sets
3,254
2,460
3,008
4,263
6,161
3,137
4,562
5,947
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
32,792
Optoelectronic Products
Shipment Volume
('000 units)
2020
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Handset camera modules
50,428
43,495
39,444
43,819
47,743
43,703
54,866
60,739
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
384,237
Other optoelectronic products
2,553
1,937
2,463
3,486
2,400
2,737
3,113
4,216
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
22,905
Optical Instruments
Shipment Volume
(Units)
2020
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Microscopic instruments
15,523
10,747
17,383
13,571
14,460
15,912
15,517
15,572
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
118,685
This announcement is made by the order of the Board, of which the Board individually and jointly accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.
By order of the Board
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
Ye Liaoning
Chairman and Executive Director
China, 11 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ye Liaoning, Mr. Sun Yang and Mr. Wang Wenjie, who are executive Directors; Mr. Wang Wenjian, who is non-executive Director, and Mr. Zhang Yuqing, Mr. Feng Hua Jun and Mr. Shao Yang Dong, who are independent non- executive Directors.
