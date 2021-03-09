Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME FOR FEBURARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis makes this announcement.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each major product of the Company in February 2021 are as follows:

OPTICAL COMPONENTS

Product Categories February 2021 ('000 units) Change (%) Month-on-Month ("MoM") Change (%) Year-on-Year ("YoY") Spherical glass lenses 2,313 -25.4% +30.9% Handset lens sets1 129,683 -12.2% +34.4% Vehicle lens sets2 5,798 -21.1% +88.5% Other lens sets 7,958 -11.0% +223.5%

OPTOELECTRONIC PRODUCTS

Product Categories February 2021 ('000 units) Change (%) MoM Change (%) YoY Handset camera modules3 65,947 +1.2% +51.6% Other optoelectronic products 4,874 -16.6% +151.6%

OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS

Product Categories February 2021 (Units) Change (%) MoM Change (%) YoY Microscopic instruments 12,918 -32.4% +20.2%

1. The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 34.4% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset lens sets of the Company; It decreased by 12.2% MoM, which was due to the impact of Spring Festival Holiday in February.

2. The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 88.5% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of vehicle lens sets of the Company; It decreased by 21.1% MoM, which was due to the impact of Spring Festival Holiday in February.

3. The shipment volume of handset camera modules increased by 51.6% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset camera modules of the Company.

Optical Components Shipment Volume ('000 units) 2021 Product Categories January February March April May June July August September October November December Total Spherical glass lenses 3,101 2,313 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 5,414 Handset lens sets 147,747 129,683 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 277,430 Vehicle lens sets 7,346 5,798 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 13,144 Other lens sets 8,945 7,958 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 16,903

Optoelectronic Products Shipment Volume ('000 units) 2021 Product Categories January February March April May June July August September October November December Total Handset camera modules 65,148 65,947 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 131,095 Other optoelectronic products 5,846 4,874 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 10,720

Optical Instruments Shipment Volume (Units) 2021 Product Categories January February March April May June July August September October November December Total Microscopic instruments 19,110 12,918 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 32,028

