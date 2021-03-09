Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME FOR FEBURARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2382.HK)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis makes this announcement.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each major product of the Company in February 2021 are as follows:
OPTICAL COMPONENTS
Product Categories
February 2021
('000 units)
Change (%) Month-on-Month
("MoM")
Change (%) Year-on-Year
("YoY")
Spherical glass lenses
2,313
-25.4%
+30.9%
Handset lens sets1
129,683
-12.2%
+34.4%
Vehicle lens sets2
5,798
-21.1%
+88.5%
Other lens sets
7,958
-11.0%
+223.5%
OPTOELECTRONIC PRODUCTS
Product Categories
February 2021
('000 units)
Change (%)
MoM
Change (%)
YoY
Handset camera modules3
65,947
+1.2%
+51.6%
Other optoelectronic products
4,874
-16.6%
+151.6%
OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS
Product Categories
February 2021
(Units)
Change (%)
MoM
Change (%)
YoY
Microscopic instruments
12,918
-32.4%
+20.2%
1. The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 34.4% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset lens sets of the Company; It decreased by 12.2% MoM, which was due to the impact of Spring Festival Holiday in February.
2. The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 88.5% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of vehicle lens sets of the Company; It decreased by 21.1% MoM, which was due to the impact of Spring Festival Holiday in February.
3. The shipment volume of handset camera modules increased by 51.6% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset camera modules of the Company.
Optical Components Shipment Volume('000 units)
2021
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Spherical glass lenses
3,101
2,313
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
5,414
Handset lens sets
147,747
129,683
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
277,430
Vehicle lens sets
7,346
5,798
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
13,144
Other lens sets
8,945
7,958
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
16,903
Optoelectronic Products Shipment Volume
('000 units)
2021
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Handset camera modules
65,148
65,947
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
131,095
Other optoelectronic products
5,846
4,874
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
10,720
Optical Instruments Shipment Volume(Units)
2021
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Microscopic instruments
19,110
12,918
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
32,028
This announcement is made by the order of the Board, of which the Board individually and jointly accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.
By order of the Board
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
Ye Liaoning
Chairman and Executive Director
China, 9 March 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ye Liaoning, Mr. Sun Yang and Mr. Wang Wenjie, who are executive Directors; Mr. Wang Wenjian, who is non-executive Director, and Mr. Zhang Yuqing, Mr. Feng Hua Jun and Mr. Shao Yang Dong, who are independent non-executive Directors.
