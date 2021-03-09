Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited    2382   KYG8586D1097

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

(2382)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME FOR FEBURARY 2021

03/09/2021 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED ഭρΈኪ߅Ҧ€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis makes this announcement.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each major product of the Company in February 2021 are as follows:

OPTICAL COMPONENTS

Product Categories

February 2021

('000 units)

Change (%) Month-on-Month

("MoM")

Change (%) Year-on-Year

("YoY")

Spherical glass lenses

2,313

-25.4%

+30.9%

Handset lens sets1

129,683

-12.2%

+34.4%

Vehicle lens sets2

5,798

-21.1%

+88.5%

Other lens sets

7,958

-11.0%

+223.5%

OPTOELECTRONIC PRODUCTS

Product Categories

February 2021

('000 units)

Change (%)

MoM

Change (%)

YoY

Handset camera modules3

65,947

+1.2%

+51.6%

Other optoelectronic products

4,874

-16.6%

+151.6%

OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS

Product Categories

February 2021

(Units)

Change (%)

MoM

Change (%)

YoY

Microscopic instruments

12,918

-32.4%

+20.2%

  • 1. The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 34.4% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset lens sets of the Company; It decreased by 12.2% MoM, which was due to the impact of Spring Festival Holiday in February.

  • 2. The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 88.5% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of vehicle lens sets of the Company; It decreased by 21.1% MoM, which was due to the impact of Spring Festival Holiday in February.

  • 3. The shipment volume of handset camera modules increased by 51.6% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset camera modules of the Company.

Optical Components Shipment Volume ('000 units)

2021

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Spherical glass lenses

3,101

2,313

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

5,414

Handset lens sets

147,747

129,683

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

277,430

Vehicle lens sets

7,346

5,798

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

13,144

Other lens sets

8,945

7,958

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

16,903

Optoelectronic Products Shipment Volume

('000 units)

2021

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Handset camera modules

65,148

65,947

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

131,095

Other optoelectronic products

5,846

4,874

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10,720

Optical Instruments Shipment Volume (Units)

2021

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Microscopic instruments

19,110

12,918

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

32,028

This announcement is made by the order of the Board, of which the Board individually and jointly accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Ye Liaoning

Chairman and Executive Director

China, 9 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ye Liaoning, Mr. Sun Yang and Mr. Wang Wenjie, who are executive Directors; Mr. Wang Wenjian, who is non-executive Director, and Mr. Zhang Yuqing, Mr. Feng Hua Jun and Mr. Shao Yang Dong, who are independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
03:53aSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY  : Voluntary announcement - shipment volume for feburar..
PU
02/16HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break
RE
02/03Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors
RE
02/02China shares rise as virus cases drop, auto stocks rally
RE
01/18Hong Kong stocks climb to 1-year closing high on upbeat China data
RE
01/17China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data
RE
2020China stocks firm as lending data beats estimates; Hong Kong slips
RE
2020Hong Kong stocks fall on Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
2020Hong Kong stocks edge higher as energy shares gain on vaccine boost
RE
2020Hong Kong stocks end at four-month high after Biden win
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 640 M 6 535 M 6 535 M
Net income 2020 4 312 M 661 M 661 M
Net cash 2020 3 588 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,5x
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 161 B 24 662 M 24 668 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 21 081
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 173,75 CNY
Last Close Price 147,16 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yang Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liao Ning Ye Chairman
Yu Qing Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Jun Feng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yang Dong Shao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED3.24%24 662
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.50%32 627
HEXAGON AB-6.40%30 123
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.41%25 565
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED-15.44%15 838
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.23%14 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ