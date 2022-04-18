Log in
SUNOCO LP

(SUN)
04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
Sunoco LP Announces 1Q 2022 Earnings Release and Call Timing
Sunoco LP Announces 1Q 2022 Earnings Release and Call Timing

04/18/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
DALLAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN") announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Management will hold a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss SUN's results.

By Phone:

Dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through May 11, 2022 by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll free) or 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13729154.



By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Webcasts and Presentations page of SUN's Investor Relations website at www.SunocoLP.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Contacts

Scott Grischow
Treasurer, Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

James Heckler
Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
(214) 840-5415, james.heckler@sunoco.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-announces-1q-2022-earnings-release-and-call-timing-301527389.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP


