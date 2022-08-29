Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Sunoco LP
  News
  Summary
    SUN   US86765K1097

SUNOCO LP

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
41.51 USD   +0.53%
04:16pSunoco LP Announces Availability of 2021 Schedule K-3s
PR
08/26SquareOne Energy Announces Advanced Development of Its Modernized Used Oil Recycling Facility in the Northeast U.S., Establishes Commercial Partnership with PBF and Sunoco LP
AQ
08/19Berenberg Bank Suspends Coverage on 14 Real Estate Companies
MT
Sunoco LP Announces Availability of 2021 Schedule K-3s

08/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/sunocolp.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 289-8131. 

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

Contacts

Investors:
Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

James Heckler, Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
(214) 840-5415, james.heckler@sunoco.com

Media:

Alexis Daniel, Manager – Communications
(214) 981-0739, alexis.daniel@sunoco.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-announces-availability-of-2021-schedule-k-3s-301614010.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP


© PRNewswire 2022
