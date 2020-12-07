Sunoco LP : December 2020 Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" about Sunoco LP ("SUN", "we", "our," and "us") that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, the expected future performance of SUN (including expected results of operations and financial guidance), and SUN's future financial condition, operating results, strategy and plans. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast" or other similar words or phrases in conjunction with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Descriptions of SUN's and its affiliates' objectives, goals, targets, plans, strategies, costs, anticipated capital expenditures, expected cost savings, potential acquisitions and related financial projections are also forward-looking statements.

These statements represent present expectations or beliefs concerning future events and are not guarantees. Such statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

We caution that forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are qualified by important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward looking statements. For a discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to SUN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those contained in SUN's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10 K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10 Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID 19 pandemic and the recent decline in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, non-cash unit based compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gain or loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges. Due to the forward looking nature of the aforementioned non GAAP financial measure, management cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward looking GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward looking non GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable forward looking GAAP financial measure.

Investor Relations Contact Information

Scott Grischow Derek Rabe, CFA Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations Manager - Investor Relations, Strategy & Growth (214) 840-5660 (214) 840-5553 scott.grischow@sunoco.com derek.rabe@sunoco.com

2