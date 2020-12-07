Log in
SUNOCO LP    SUN

SUNOCO LP

(SUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sunoco LP : December 2020 Investor Presentation

12/07/2020 | 04:25pm EST
Investor Presentation

December 2020

©2020 SunocoLP. All Rights Reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" about Sunoco LP ("SUN", "we", "our," and "us") that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, the expected future performance of SUN (including expected results of operations and financial guidance), and SUN's future financial condition, operating results, strategy and plans. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast" or other similar words or phrases in conjunction with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Descriptions of SUN's and its affiliates' objectives, goals, targets, plans, strategies, costs, anticipated capital expenditures, expected cost savings, potential acquisitions and related financial projections are also forward-looking statements.

These statements represent present expectations or beliefs concerning future events and are not guarantees. Such statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

We caution that forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are qualified by important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward looking statements. For a discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to SUN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those contained in SUN's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10 K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10 Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID 19 pandemic and the recent decline in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, non-cash unit based compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gain or loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges. Due to the forward looking nature of the aforementioned non GAAP financial measure, management cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward looking GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward looking non GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable forward looking GAAP financial measure.

Investor Relations Contact Information

Scott Grischow

Derek Rabe, CFA

Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations

Manager - Investor Relations, Strategy & Growth

(214) 840-5660

(214) 840-5553

scott.grischow@sunoco.com

derek.rabe@sunoco.com

2

Sunoco LP At A Glance

The Nation's Largest Independent Fuel Distributor:

  • ~8 billion gallons distributed in 2019
  • ~7,300 dealer, distributor, and commission agent customers
  • ~2,600 commercial customers
  • 77 company-operated locations in Hawaii

and on the New Jersey Turnpike

  • Long-term7-Eleventake-or-pay contract

provides ratable income

• A network of terminal assets complement expansive fuel distribution network

Broad Brand Portfolio

Diverse Real Estate Footprint

Wholesale Customers

Terminals

Transmix/Terminals

J.C. Nolan Joint Venture Terminal

J.C. Nolan Joint Venture Pipeline

Growing Midstream Asset Base

• Anchored by Sunoco brand;

• ~950 sites with stable lease income

15 terminals(1) across the U.S.

supplemented by other major

Two transmix processing plants

brands and unbranded fuel in

>30 states

(1) Includes J.C. Nolan joint venture terminal and the previously announced acquisition of waterborne terminal in upstate New York with expected closing by the end of 2020

3

Key Investment Highlights

Fuel distribution

SUN is the largest

Favorable sector

and logistics is

and most diverse

fundamentals

a highly

independent

+

attractive sector

operator within

SUN's competitive

within the

the sector with

advantages

energy value

scale and an

=

chain

iconic brand

Continued strong

performance with a

supportive

environment for growth

across portfolio

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunoco LP published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 21:24:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 385 M - -
Net income 2020 221 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 11,4%
Capitalization 2 402 M 2 402 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart SUNOCO LP
Duration : Period :
Sunoco LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNOCO LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,91 $
Last Close Price 28,91 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew S. Ramsey Chairman
Karl R. Fails Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Dylan Bramhall Chief Financial Officer
Christopher R. Curia Director & Executive VP-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNOCO LP-5.52%2 402
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.27%176 233
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD29.80%167 558
BP PLC-41.27%75 122
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-23.88%72 816
NESTE OYJ89.30%54 718
