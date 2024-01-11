Sunoco LP is engaged in the distribution of motor fuels to independent dealers, distributors, and other commercial customers and the distribution of motor fuels to end customers at retail sites operated by commission agents. Its segments include Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other. Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment is a distributor of motor fuels and other petroleum products, which is supplied to third-party dealers and distributors to independent operators of commission agent locations, other commercial consumers of motor fuel, and its retail locations. Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment also includes transmix processing plants and refined product terminals. The All Other segment includes the Partnership's retail operations in Hawaii and New Jersey, credit card services, and franchise royalties. It distributes branded motor fuel under the Aloha, Chevron, Citgo, Conoco, EcoMaxx, Exxon, Mahalo, Mobil, Phillips 66, Shamrock, Shell, Sunoco, Texaco, and Valero brands.