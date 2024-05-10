



In an era where data centers are the backbone of the digital world, achieving operational efficiency while maintaining sustainability has become paramount. SUNON, a leading innovator in cooling technology, is at the forefront of addressing these challenges with its advanced liquid cooling solutions, specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of high-performance data centers.



Water pumps, a critical component of SUNON's tailored liquid cooling systems, are revolutionizing how data centers manage heat. These pumps function akin to the human heart, dynamically controlling the flow of coolant in response to changes in system temperature and pressure, ensuring servers operate smoothly under any load.



Recognizing the unique challenges modern data centers face, such as high heat loads and the consequent need for efficient cooling, SUNON has developed robust and efficient water pumps. The company's closed-loop liquid cooling module for 1U/2U servers, which incorporates right-sized WG 40x40mm water pumps with high water flow, exemplifies SUNON's commitment to precision cooling. This technology is essential for maintaining steady liquid circulation, crucial for cooling hot spots efficiently and removing waste heat.



Moreover, SUNON's innovations extend to AI and high-computational data centers, where the heat generated by rack servers is substantially higher. The company offers custom-configured water pump solutions for the 4-6U rack standard, developed in collaboration with ISO-certified suppliers both domestically and internationally. The selection criteria prioritize high-quality and high-performance pumps to meet the cooling needs of AI data centers. For larger applications, SUNON has introduced the Reservoir and Pumping Unit (RPU), a high-lift, high-flow water pump solution with international certifications. This solution, along with smart controls for flow and speed monitoring and redundancy designs like backup and hot-swappable pumps, ensures every rack server maintains optimal operating temperatures.



SUNON's efforts go beyond individual cooling solutions. Through its SUNON GREEN PROCESS, the company offers an optimized liquid cooling design framework that addresses heat issues across a broad spectrum of AI applications, from computing and cloud services to HPC and supercomputers. This commitment to innovation enables SUNON to expand into new markets, including electric vehicles and renewable energy applications.



Collaboration is key to SUNON's success. By working closely with global clients, SUNON continues to develop cutting-edge technology and solutions that form the foundation of a sustainable strategy for the planet. As modern data centers strive to enhance their competitiveness and sustainability, SUNON's custom-configured pumps and comprehensive cooling strategies are proving indispensable, allowing for maximum computational capacity while minimizing cooling expenses.



SUNON's advanced liquid cooling solutions are setting new standards in the industry, demonstrating that operational efficiency and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand. As the digital world continues to evolve, SUNON's innovations will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of data center technology.



