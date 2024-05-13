Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of direct current (DC) brushless fans, thermal modules and blowers, as well as alternative current (AC) brushless fans and related products. The Company also provides heat pipe thermal modules, millimeter fans and fan tray products. Its products are applied in computers, computer peripheral products, consumer electronic products, network communication products, automobile electronics, as well as industrial and commercial equipment. The Company distributes its products mainly in Asia, Europe and the Americas.