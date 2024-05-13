Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd.
Agenda for the 2024 General Shareholders Meeting
Shareholders' meeting will be held by means of physical shareholders' meeting
- Time: 9:00 a.m. June 14, 2024 (Friday)
- Location: 9F, No. 266, Chenggong 1st Rd., Qianjin Dist., Kaohsiung City (Room D, 9F, Grand Hi-
Lai Hotel)
-
Chairman's Speech:
IV. Matters to be Reported:
- The Company's 2023 Business Report.
- 2023 Audit Committee's Report.
- Report on the distribution of remuneration for employees and Directors in 2023.
(IV) Report on the status of endorsements and guarantees.
- Report on the conditions of the Company's third issuance of domestic unsecured convertible bonds.
V. Proposed Resolutions:
- 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements.
- Ratification of 2023 earnings distribution proposal.
VI. Election matters
- Election of the Company's Directors VII. Extraordinary Motions
- The distribution of cash dividend of earnings in 2023 has resolved by the Board of Directors meeting on March 7, 2024. The total amount of cash dividends is NT$957,052,842. Each share will be entitled to a cash dividend of NT$3.5.
- Directors Election:
There will be an election for nine Directors (including four Independent Directors) at the Meeting, and the candidate nomination system is adopted. Related information is as follows:
Candidates of Director:
1 Yo Yuan Investment Corporation Representative: Ching-Shen Hong
2 Yo Yuan Investment Corporation Representative: Li-Ju Chen
3 Yo Yuan Investment Corporation Representative: Ling-Wen Huang
4 Yo Yuan Investment Corporation Representative: Fu-Sheng Huang
5 Nice Enterprise Co., Ltd. Representative: Ching-Liang Chen
Candidates of Independent Director:
1 Kuang-Chih Huang
2 Chi-Shan Hung
3 Chin-Cheng Kao
4 Te-Tsai Lu
Please refer to Market Observation Post System
https://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/t146sb10) for educational background and experience relevant information.
- If the Company decides to hold a meeting under Article 172 of the Company Law, electronic files will be posted to the Market Observation Post System athttps://emops.twse.com.tw. Please select "Shareholders' Meetings" under the "Electronic Books" tab, enter the year, and click "GO" to find the meeting files corresponding to the Company's stock code.
- Pursuant to Article 165 of the Company Law, the book closure period is from April 16, 2024 to June 14, 2024.
- One copy of the attendance notification form and proxy form will be attached to this meeting notice. If the shareholder(s) intends to attend the meeting in person, please sign or stamp on the attendance notification from and carry it to the check-in desk on the day of the meeting. In the case that an agent(s) is entrusted to attend the meeting, the shareholder(s) shall sign or stamp on the proxy form and personally fill out the name and address of the agent, then deliver the proxy form to the Grand Fortune Securities Corporation Registrar Transfer Department at least 5 days prior to the day of the meeting. The signed proxy form will serve as the sign-in card for agent(s) to represent your vote at the meeting.
- If a proxy is solicited by the shareholder(s), Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd. is required to compile details on the proxy solicitation parties and disclose such information on the Securities & Future Institute (SFI) website no later than May 14, 2024. Shareholder(s) can obtain information from the "Free proxy disclosure & related information system" (http://free.sfi.org.tw), and search via the "proxy disclosure and meeting notices" search page.
- Shareholders may exercise their voting rights electronically through the STOCKVOTE platform of Taiwan Securities Central Depository Co., Ltd. (https://stockservices.tdcc.com.tw) during the period from May 15, 2024 to June 11, 2024.
- The Grand Fortune Securities Corporation Registrar Transfer Department is the proxy tallying and verification institution for this AGM.
- These regulations should be abided and applied accordingly.
Board of Directors
Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd.
