Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the company for earning distribution of year 2021.
06/13/2022 | 03:03am EDT
Provided by: SUNONWEALTH ELECTRIC MACHINE INDUSTRY CO., LT
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Time of announcement
14:52:39
Subject
Announcement of the ex-dividend record date
of the company for earning distribution of year 2021.
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend：NTD1.2 per share，Total NTD301,115,679.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/30
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/04
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/04
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/07/21.
