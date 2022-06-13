Log in
    2421   TW0002421005

SUNONWEALTH ELECTRIC MACHINE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2421)
Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the company for earning distribution of year 2021.

06/13/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: SUNONWEALTH ELECTRIC MACHINE INDUSTRY CO., LT
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 14:52:39
Subject 
 Announcement of the ex-dividend record date
of the company for earning distribution of year 2021.
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend：NTD1.2 per share，Total NTD301,115,679.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/30
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/04
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/04
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/07/21.

Disclaimer

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 07:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 460 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2022 792 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net cash 2022 142 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 9 749 M 329 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,2%
Managers and Directors
Ching Sheng Hung General Manager & Director
Wei Jen Li Spokesman, IR Contact, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yin Shu Hung Chairman
Chen Hsueh Li Manager-Research & Development
Chun Hao Hsin Independent Director
