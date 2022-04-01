Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry : SUNON Cooling Solutions are excellent for Electric Vehicle's Systems

Cooling Solutions for MHEV 48V DC-DC Convertor and Battery Systems

Thermal performance of the dual blower fan solution for MHEV 48V DC-DC Converter

Specification of the dual blower fan solution to MHEV 48V DC-DC Converter

Cooling Solutions exclusive to On-board Battery Charger (OBC) Application





Performance of the best thermal solution for the Auto OBC Application



Specification of the Fan Solution to the Auto OBC Application



SUNON constantly focuses on ESG practices. Firstly, we manage our business with the purpose of proactively developing energy-saving technologies and products, aiming to provide total thermal solutions and services to industries that are related to environmental sustainability. Besides, we are eager to go green internally, putting green supply chain management and smart manufacturing into practice, and we also build our workplaces with diversity, inclusion, and talent cultivation. Our staff is encouraged to participate in social events, such as advocating for environmental protection and caring for people with disadvantages. We are constantly taking actions to achieve our goal of long-term sustainability.



The mass promotion of electric vehicle (EV) use has been supported by key countries to curb global warming by reducing emissions typical of Combustion Engine Vehicles. Policies and strict regulations for automotive emission have been introduced that has helped increase EVs' penetration on the global market, and is also speeding up the development of EV technology. Around the world the rapid growth in the EV market is remarkable,●The Federal government: EV adoption by 2035, and establishing more than 500 thousand EV charging stations nationwide by 2030;●Chinese government: prioritizing the EV industry, an increase in the ratio of EV use by 20% and in 2025 50% of total new automotive sales will be EVs.The electricity supply function of EV equates to the human heart's operation supplying and transmitting blood to each part of the body to use. The dual battery system manages the charging-discharging process, electricity storage and conversion to supply and support automotive electronic functions. A large amount of heat is generated and stored when the system is in operation, however, poor heat dissipation leads to problems in each operational phase that can affect the entire EV performance. SUNON's team can customize the best thermal solutions for various EV systems maintaining its operational reliability and stability in each phase. We aim to meet requirements for designer, driver and passenger comfort and safety.A Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle's (MHEV) powertrain system consists of electric drive subsystems that are designed to effectively produce the highest power output by adopting dual battery systems (12V /48V ): the conventional 12-volt system commonly powers most low-voltage on-board devices such as sensors and headlights. The 48-volt electrical power-pack, on the other hand, reliably supplies high-performance, stable power to other driving functions like the motor and on-board electrical systems. A DC-DC converter plays a crucial role in connecting the two active-passive electrical systems and their energy conversion regenerative braking.SUNON's dual blower fan thermal solution can rapidly dissipate the DC-DC converter system heat (1 - 3.5 kW) in real time during its charging-discharging process. Our solution prevents mechanical breakdowns due to over heating, and therefore, it not only enhances the effectiveness of the power conversion but also increases the system's reliability and service life.In addition, SUNON's blowers and fans for EV applications are designed to meet international requirements and validations for automotive electronics. Sunon solutions for client's car parts have certifications for EMC CISPR25 Class 5 and full AEC-Q Full compliance to meet high safety and stability standards for automotive electronics. Our thermal solutions have an IP 55 design, a high anti-dust and anti-water spray protection. A requirement to maintain the reliability of the whole DC-DC converter system due to its operating condition, where the system is located in the chassis and frequency of being sprayed with water and dirt.SUNON can design the best thermal solution for various heat dissipation requirements for an on-board battery charger system (OBC). OBC's built-in battery management system, where the parameter settings are set up to automatically modify the required current and voltage, generates a huge amount of heat (up to 11kW) that increases the internal system temperature while processing high-performance power conversion and charging. Because of the increasing temperature, the internal system's printed circuit board (PCB) constantly heats up, making the whole operating environment unstable. Due to overheating the PCB's components have breakdowns that further damages the charging rate and battery lifespan.SUNON's total thermal solutions are designed using computer simulations and optimization analysis. Using these tools SUNON's team can find multi-heat distributions to develop the best thermal solutions. For example, we combine conventional heat sinks and a highly conductive heat pipe modules to solve our client's concentrated heat source problems. The solution is an economical configuration and the most effective thermal modules. Our simulation reporting shows a significant reduction in the PCB's temperature by up to 45%* in a high-density system environment.SUNON's fans are made to effectively and rapidly dissipate system heat, so the solution can be used to prevent battery system failures and its degradation due to overheating operating conditions. SUNON's fans for EV battery packs also achieve the high standards for automotive electronics, EMC CISPR25 Class 5 and Full AEC-Q certifications, and also support up to IP 65 high anti-water spray protection.