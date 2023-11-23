Official SUNONWEALTH ELECTRIC MACHINE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. press release

Recently, SUNON received its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 international information security certification from an independent certification body, TÜV NORD. SUNON's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system management, as well as Server Room maintenance, complied with international standards. To further improve the security of information infrastructure and application systems, SUNON will keep extending the ISO 27001 information security certification to other IT sectors. SUNON promotes the highest standards of corporate governance and corporate social responsibility (CSR) in order to gain the trust of its global clients in the information security of its IT infrastructure.



In response to the era of big data and the development of industrial 4.0 and automated production, global businesses are going through a digital transformation. With an emphasis on international certification by ISO/IEC, SUNON continuously optimizes its ERP systems to guarantee the availability, confidentiality, and integrity of internal information management systems. The advantages include the highest level of information security for customers and business partners, the prevention of data leaks, and increased corporate competitiveness and reliability. As a result, SUNON can ensure the long-term operation of its business and the data security of its customers and stakeholders.



