2024.07.23

▲Image source : Zaptec

Electric vehicles(EV) have become increasingly prevalent in recent years. Europe needs 6.8 million EV charging points by 2030 to meet its 'Fit for 55' goals-the EU's goal of reducing CO2 by 55%. In Norway, EVs account for more than half of all new car sales, and the charging stations that power the vehicles have effectively become critical infrastructure on which they rely every day. Norway's EV charging infrastructure is a model of efficiency and accessibility, supporting its leading role in the global transition to electric mobility.

Zaptec is a leading manufacturer of EV charging solutions, particularly known for its innovative and user-friendly wallbox chargers. Based in Norway, Zaptec has made significant strides in the EV charging market by offering products that are efficient, smart, and designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial users. The company operates in partnership with EC PARTNER AS who is one of SUNON SAS's official distributors and has been a major supplier to the Norwegian electronics industry for more than 25 years.

Sunon recommended the blower MF50151VX-1B00U-G99, which has a compact design and provides excellent airflow with minimal power consumption, making them ideal for continuous operation in EV chargers. By running multiple simulations on how to improve thermal efficiency in the system, it helps Zaptec with the thermal challenges in the Pro model by positioning the fan near the charger's heat core. The fan design effectively dissipates heat in limited space while also reducing power loss to at least 34 watts.

Sunon fan operates quietly, which is important for residential settings where noise can be a concern. Integrating a Sunon cooling blower with a Zaptec wallbox charger is a practical enhancement that improves performance, safety, and longevity.

