SunOpta Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Revenue growth of 15.7% vs prior year Sequential revenue growth of 17.6% and gross profit growth of 52.1% Strong quarterly year over year revenue, gross profit and EBITDA growth expected for the balance of the year Major capacity expansion projects on track SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and results are reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except where specifically noted. First quarter 2022 highlights: Revenues of $240.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased 15.7% reflecting 13.4% growth in plant-based and 18.7% increase in fruit-based compared to the prior year

Gross margin decreased 270 basis points to 11.7% from 14.4% in the prior year, primarily reflecting inflationary factors impacting raw materials, freight, labor and utilities. Gross margin increased 270 basis points to 11.7% from 9.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting increased production and pricing actions.

Net earnings from continuing operations were $0.7 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings¹ attributable to common shareholders was $0.6 million or $0.01 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of $1.3 million or $0.01 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $15.6 million, or 6.5% of revenues for the first quarter of 2022, was down 14.7% versus $18.3 million or 8.8% of revenues in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 46% versus $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. “We delivered strong first quarter results compared to Q4, reflecting significant progress on recent initiatives to enhance capacity and productivity coupled with robust demand across our portfolio. Plant-based revenue increased 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, driven by oat-based offerings up 59% and proprietary brands, with price and volume/mix both positive factors. The sharp recovery in our fruit-based business, where revenue increased 18.7%, was largely influenced by recent pricing actions as well as continued growth in fruit snacks and smoothie bowls,” said Joe Ennen, Chief Executive Officer. “While margins were below our year-earlier levels, we made significant progress from the fourth quarter of 2021, and believe that we have remedied production challenges in our plants and have passed on over 90% of inflationary pressures with price increases. I’m pleased to report that we are on track with expansion projects, including our new plant in Texas. This is a testimony to our focus on execution in this challenging environment. I’m also very proud of our recently released ESG report that outlines our framework around products, planet, people, and governance along with highlighting progress made in 2021. SunOpta is passionate about our commitments to sustainability as we continue to fuel the future of food. We remain highly confident in our strategic direction and growth outlook as well as our ability to create significant shareholder value.” First Quarter 2022 Results Revenues of $240.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased 15.7% compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflecting 13.4% growth in Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and 18.7% growth in Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment generated revenues of $135.5 million during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 13.4% compared to $119.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Growth continued to be driven by oat-based offerings, reflecting pricing and volume/mix factors, along with incremental revenue from Dream and WestSoy. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment generated revenues of $104.7 million during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 18.7% compared to $88.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Growth was driven by pricing and favorable volume/mix stemming from strong demand for fruit snacks, and one-time incremental volumes this quarter from one of our large frozen fruit customers, and the recent introduction of fruit smoothie bowls. Gross profit was $28.0 million for the first quarter, a decrease of $2.0 million compared to $30.0 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of revenues, gross profit margin was 11.7% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 14.4% in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 270 basis points. Gross profit in the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment decreased $3.2 million. The 470-basis point decrease in Plant-Based gross margin included an approximately 150 basis-point decline due to the dilutive effect of pass-through pricing to recover cost inflation on raw and packaging material. The remaining gross margin impact reflected unrecovered raw material and freight cost inflation, due to the lag in pricing adjustments, together with higher labor and utility rates, and increased depreciation expense, partially offset by volume growth and improved plant utilization. Gross profit in the Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment increased by $1.2 million. Gross margin was flat at 7.7%, despite an approximately 100 basis-point decline due to the dilutive effect of pass-through pricing to recover cost inflation on raw and packaging material. Excluding this pricing effect, fruit-based gross margin reflected the benefits of portfolio rationalizations for frozen fruit and manufacturing cost savings from the consolidation of our fruit processing facilities in 2021, partially offset by currently unrecovered freight and storage cost inflation, a higher mix of low-margin fruit juice sales, and frozen fruit inventory losses due to excess spoilage during handling. Segment operating income¹ was $3.9 million, or 1.6% of revenues in the first quarter of 2022, compared to segment operating income of $6.1 million, or 2.9% of revenues in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in segment operating income was due to lower gross profit, and increased SG&A mainly due to a special one-time bonus accrual of $1.6 million to reward employees for improved performance this quarter in our plants, partially offset by a reduction in variable stock-based compensation as the performance condition under the 2021 incentive plan was not achieved. Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $15.6 million or 6.5% of revenues in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $18.3 million or 8.8% of revenues in the first quarter of 2021. Earnings attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share, compared to a loss of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted common share during the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings¹ in the first quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million or $0.01 per common share, compared to adjusted earnings of $1.3 million or $0.01 per common share in the first quarter of 2021. Please refer to the discussion and table below under “Non-GAAP Measures”. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of April 2, 2022, SunOpta had total assets of $785.8 million and total debt of $249.7 million compared to total assets of $755.1 million and total debt of $224.6 million at year end, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $15.5 million compared to cash used in operating activities of continuing operations of $7.0 million during the first quarter of 2021. We are reaffirming our previously provided outlook for fiscal 2022, including: Consolidated revenue range: $890 million - $930 million Consolidated adjusted EBITDA1 range: $67 million - $75 million This call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number dial (888) 440-4182 or International dial-in number (646) 960-0653 using Conference ID: 8338433. ¹ See discussion of non-GAAP measures 2 The Company has included certain forward-looking statements about the future financial performance that include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These non–GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income, from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures. Historically, management has excluded the following items from certain of these non-GAAP measures, and such items may also be excluded in future periods and could be significant amounts. Expenses related to the acquisition or divestiture of a business, including business development costs, impairment of assets, integration costs, severance, retention costs and transaction costs;

Start-up costs of new facilities and equipment;

Charges associated with restructuring and cost saving initiatives, including but not limited to asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, severance costs and lease abandonment charges;

Asset impairment charges and facility closure costs;

Legal settlements or awards; and

The tax effect of the above items. About SunOpta Inc. SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN™, Dream™, West Life™ and Sunrise Growers™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements included in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation for quarterly year over year revenue, gross profit and EBITDA growth, our belief that we have remedied production challenges in our plants, our expectation that the Midlothian, Texas plant will come online in late 2022 and our previously provided outlook for consolidated revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically accompanied by words such as “expect”, “believe”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “estimates”, “can”, “will”, “target”, "should", "would", "plans", "becoming", "intend", "confident", "may", "project", "potential", "intention", "might", "predict", “budget”, “forecast” or other similar terms and phrases intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release and are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments including, but not limited to, the Company’s actual financial results; uninterrupted operations and service levels to our customers during COVID-19; inflationary factors impacting raw materials, freight, labor and utilities; current customer demand for the Company’s products and the additional anticipated demand due to COVID-19; general economic conditions; continued consumer interest in health and wellness; the Company’s ability to maintain or increase product pricing levels; potential shortages or inability to secure qualified labor personnel and construction supplies; planned facility and operational expansions, closures and divestitures; cost rationalization and product development initiatives; alternative potential uses for the Company’s capital resources; portfolio optimization and productivity efforts; the sustainability of the Company’s sales pipeline; the Company’s expectations regarding commodity pricing, margins and hedging results; improved availability and field prices for fruit; procurement and logistics savings; freight lane cost reductions; yield and throughput enhancements; and labor cost reductions. Whether actual timing and results will agree with expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to many risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, potential loss of suppliers and customers as well as supply chain, logistics and other disruptions resulting from or related to COVID-19; unexpected issues or delays with the Company’s structural improvements and automation investments; failure or inability to implement portfolio changes, process improvements, go-to-market improvements and process sustainability strategies in a timely manner; changes in the level of capital investment; local and global political and economic conditions; consumer spending patterns and changes in market trends; decreases in customer demand; delayed or unsuccessful product development efforts; potential product recalls; working capital management; availability and pricing of raw materials and supplies; potential covenant breaches under the Company’s credit facilities; and other risks described from time to time under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (available at www.sec.gov). Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly correct or update the forward-looking statements in this document, in other documents, or on its website to reflect future events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. SunOpta Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For the quarters ended April 2, 2022 and April 3, 2021 (Unaudited) (All dollar amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 $ $ Revenues 240,173 207,640 Cost of goods sold 212,182 177,651 Gross profit 27,991 29,989 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,935 20,874 Intangible asset amortization 2,612 2,194 Other expense, net 287 1,615 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (472 ) 836 Earnings from continuing operations before the following 3,629 4,470 Interest expense, net 2,530 1,660 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 1,099 2,810 Income tax expense 445 1,138 Earnings from continuing operations 654 1,672 Earnings from discontinued operations 3,566 - Net earnings 4,220 1,672 Dividends and accretion on preferred stock (755 ) (1,953 ) Earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders 3,465 (281 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share From continuing operations (0.00 ) (0.00 ) From discontinued operations 0.03 - Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.03 (0.00 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s) Basic 107,399 96,120 Diluted 107,399 96,120 SunOpta Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets As at April 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022 (Unaudited) (All dollar amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) April 2, 2022 January 1, 2022 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 495 227 Accounts receivable 98,220 84,702 Inventories 217,975 220,143 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,040 16,638 Income taxes recoverable 8,130 8,259 Total current assets 340,860 329,969 Property, plant and equipment, net 245,898 219,537 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,174 47,245 Intangible assets, net 145,828 148,440 Goodwill 3,998 3,998 Other assets 6,057 5,930 Total assets 785,815 755,119 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 135,518 121,430 Current portion of long-term debt 17,864 9,760 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,104 12,203 Total current liabilities 163,486 143,393 Long-term debt 231,822 214,843 Operating lease liabilities 37,185 39,028 Long-term liabilities 4,034 2,241 Deferred income taxes 10,758 22,485 Total liabilities 447,285 421,990 Series B-1 preferred stock 28,291 28,145 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common shares 437,451 436,463 Additional paid-in capital 24,042 23,240 Accumulated deficit (152,617 ) (156,082 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,363 1,363 Total shareholders' equity 310,239 304,984 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 785,815 755,119 SunOpta Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the quarters ended April 2, 2022 and April 3, 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 $ $ CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) Operating activities Net earnings 4,220 1,672 Earnings from discontinued operations 3,566 - Earnings from continuing operations 654 1,672 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 9,413 8,043 Amortization of debt issuance costs 375 285 Deferred income taxes 80 837 Stock-based compensation 1,629 3,973 Other 111 (169 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,281 (21,656 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 15,543 (7,015 ) Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (25,722 ) (9,297 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,204 1,350 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (24,518 ) (7,947 ) Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations - (13,380 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24,518 ) (21,327 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) under revolving credit facilities (10,305 ) 41,585 Borrowings of long-term debt 22,897 486 Repayment of long-term debt (2,395 ) (4,085 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (506 ) (1,828 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee share purchases 250 2,640 Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based awards (89 ) (6,071 ) Payment of cash dividends on preferred stock (609 ) (3,420 ) Payment of share issuance costs - (262 ) Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations 9,243 29,045 Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations - (200 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,243 28,845 Increase in cash and cash equivalents in the period 268 503 Cash and cash equivalent, beginning of the period 227 251 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 495 754 SunOpta Inc. Segmented Information For the quarters ended April 2, 2022 and April 3, 2021 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 $ $ Segment revenues from external customers: Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 135,511 119,451 Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages 104,662 88,189 Total segment revenues from external customers 240,173 207,640 Segment gross profit: Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 19,980 23,158 Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages 8,011 6,831 Total segment gross profit 27,991 29,989 Segment operating income (loss): Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 8,096 13,317 Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages 784 (1,894 ) Corporate Services (4,964 ) (5,338 ) Total segment operating income 3,916 6,085 Segment gross profit percentage: Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 14.7 % 19.4 % Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages 7.7 % 7.7 % Total segment gross profit percentage 11.7 % 14.4 % Segment operating income (loss) percentage: Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 6.0 % 11.1 % Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages 0.7 % -2.1 % Total segment operating income percentage 1.6 % 2.9 % Non-GAAP Measures In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides additional information about its operating results regarding segment operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which are not measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that segment operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA assist investors in comparing performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management believes are not indicative of its operating performance. The non-GAAP measures of segment operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In order to evaluate its results of operations, the Company uses certain other non-GAAP measures that it believes enhance an investor’s ability to derive meaningful period-over-period comparisons and trends from the results of operations. In particular, the Company excludes specific items from its reported results that due to their nature or size, it does not expect to occur as part of its normal business on a regular basis. These items are identified in the tables below. These non-GAAP measures are presented solely to allow investors to more fully assess the Company’s results of operations and should not be considered in isolation of, or as substitutes for, an analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted Earnings When assessing its financial performance, the Company uses an internal measure that excludes charges and gains that it believes are not reflective of normal operations. This information is provided to allow investors to make meaningful comparisons of the Company’s operating performance between periods and to view the Company’s business from the same perspective as the Company’s management. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following is a tabular presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share, including a reconciliation from earnings from continuing operations, which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 Per Share Per Share For the quarter ended $ $ $ $ Earnings from continuing operations 654 1,672 Dividends and accretion on preferred stock (755 ) (1,953 ) Loss attributable to common shareholders (101 ) (0.00 ) (281 ) (0.00 ) Adjusted for: Start-up costs(a) 440 - Business development costs(b) 183 169 Restructuring costs(c) - 1,432 Other(d) 287 183 Net income tax effect(e) (239 ) (240 ) Adjusted earnings 570 0.01 1,263 0.01 (a) Represents incremental direct costs incurred in connection with plant expansion projects and new product introductions before the project or product reaches normal production levels, including costs for the hiring and training of additional personnel, fees for outside services, travel costs, and plant- and production-related expenses. For the first quarter of 2022, start-up costs mainly related to new employee hires for our plant-based beverage facility under construction in Midlothian, Texas, and the integration of the Dream and WestSoy brands acquired in April 2021, which were recorded in cost of goods sold. (b) Represents third-party costs associated with business development activities, including costs related to the evaluation, execution, and integration of external acquisitions and divestitures, internal expansion projects, and other strategic initiatives, which were recorded in SG&A expenses. (c) For the first quarter of 2021, represents costs to complete the exit from our Santa Maria, California, frozen fruit processing facility, which were recorded in other expense. (d) For the first quarter of 2022, other includes asset impairment charges. For the first quarter of 2021, other reflects professional fees incurred in connection with post-closing matters related to the 2020 divestiture of our global ingredients business, Tradin Organic. (e) Reflects the tax effect of the preceding adjustments to earnings calculated based on the statutory tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction of the underlying adjustment. Segment Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA The Company defines segment operating income as earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense and other income/expense items, and adjusted EBITDA as segment operating income plus depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other unusual items that affect the comparability of operating performance as identified above in the determination of adjusted earnings. The following is a tabular presentation of segment operating income and adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation to earnings from continuing operations, which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 For the quarter ended $ $ Earnings from continuing operations 654 1,672 Income tax expense 445 1,138 Interest expense, net 2,530 1,660 Other expense, net 287 1,615 Total segment operating income 3,916 6,085 Depreciation and amortization 9,413 8,043 Stock-based compensation 1,629 3,973 Start-up costs(a) 440 - Business development costs(b) 183 169 Adjusted EBITDA 15,581 18,270 (a) For the first quarter of 2022, start-up costs mainly related to new employee hires for our plant-based beverage facility under construction in Midlothian, Texas, and the integration of the Dream and WestSoy brands acquired in April 2021, which were recorded in cost of goods sold. (b) For the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, business development activities were related to the exploration of potential strategic opportunities, which costs were recorded in SG&A expenses.

