SOWN Organic Oat Creamer Unsweetened, Vanilla, Sweet & Creamy and Brown Sugar Now on Shelves; SunOpta + Lunds & Byerlys: Minnesota proud!

SunOpta (Nasdaq: STKL) (TSX: SOY), an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food, today announced that its brand SOWN®, a pioneer of organic oat coffee creamers, will be available on shelves at Lunds & Byerlys in July.

Lunds & Byerlys, a family-owned upscale grocery retailer with 29 locations throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding area, will carry four SOWN Organic Oat Creamer flavors: Unsweetened, Vanilla, Sweet & Creamy and Brown Sugar. SOWN Organic Oat Creamers are available for $6.49 each in the Lunds & Byerlys dairy case alongside other coffee creamers. The products will be sold in all Lunds & Byerlys stores.

Crafted to perfection, SOWN flavors are meticulously curated to provide a bold and lasting experience with every sip. SOWN is dedicated to delivering indulgent coffeehouse flavors to households nationwide including at home in Minnesota.

“We are proud to introduce SOWN Organic Oat Creamers in four flavors to customers right here in the Twin Cities area thanks to Lunds & Byerlys,” said Chad Hagen, chief customer officer of SunOpta. “Through SOWN, we aim to elevate the coffee experience for enthusiasts everywhere and grow the availability of delicious plant-based options.”

“Here at Lunds & Byerlys, we have a deep commitment to partnering with local makers to bring their products to our customers, and we’re delighted to carry SOWN Organic Oat Creamers from our neighbors at SunOpta,” said Nate Cormack, dairy and frozen category manager at Lunds & Byerlys.

SOWN Organic Oat Creamers are all USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free certified, kosher certified and vegan. SOWN Organic Oat Creamers are smooth and creamy and are a delicious dairy alternative for coffee drinkers. Custom-crafted with care from SunOpta’s proprietary recipe using organic oats sourced from North American growers, SOWN creamers come in five flavors— Vanilla, Sweet & Creamy, Salted Caramel, Brown Sugar and Unsweetened.

For more information about SOWN visit www.SOWN.com or on Instagram at @SOWNplantbased.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food. With roots tracing back over 50 years, SunOpta drives growth for today’s leading brands by serving as a trusted innovation partner and value-added manufacturer, crafting organic, plant-based beverages, fruit snacks, nutritional beverages, broths and tea products sold through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels. Alongside the company’s commitment to top brands, retailers and coffee shops, SunOpta also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, and West Life™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708413188/en/