  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SunOpta Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STKL   CA8676EP1086

SUNOPTA INC.

(STKL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-23 pm EST
9.770 USD   +2.09%
07:52aSunopta Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aSunOpta Announces Upcoming Director Departure
BU
11/10SUNOPTA INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

SunOpta Announces Upcoming Director Departure

11/25/2022 | 07:31am EST
SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced that Ken Kempf, a senior analyst at Engaged Capital, LLC (“Engaged Capital”), has informed SunOpta that he will resign from SunOpta’s Board of Directors (“Board”), effective December 30, 2022, to focus on other business investments.

Mr. Kempf joined the Board in June 2020 and has provided valuable insight and assistance to the Company and its Board. Mr. Kempf also served as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee.

SunOpta’s Board Chair, Dean Hollis, said, "We thank Ken for his service to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavors. Engaged Capital has been an appreciated and committed investor for SunOpta and with its support for the past 6 years we have been able to position this business for a bright future."

Glenn Welling, founder and CIO of Engaged Capital, stated, “SunOpta has been a terrific investment for Engaged Capital. We are proud to have played a role in the Company’s evolution, including Ken’s participation as a member of the Board. We remain a significant shareholder and we are confident the business is well-positioned to continue to create shareholder value.”

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN™, Dream™, West Life™ and Sunrise Growers™ For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 934 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -92,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 054 M 1 054 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 380
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SUNOPTA INC.
Duration : Period :
SunOpta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNOPTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,77 $
Average target price 15,20 $
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Jill Barnett Secretary, CAO & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.40.58%1 054
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.24%330 883
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.54%91 046
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY43.19%53 165
GENERAL MILLS, INC.22.86%49 133
KRAFT HEINZ8.36%47 650