SunOpta Appoints Industry Veteran Diego Reynoso to its Board of Directors

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced Diego Reynoso has been appointed to SunOpta’s Board of Directors.

Diego Reynoso has more than 25 years of experience in finance and operations in the food and spirits industry. The Board of Directors expects to appoint Mr. Reynoso to serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

"We are delighted to welcome Diego to our Board of Directors," said Dean Hollis, Chair of the Board of Directors of SunOpta. "His extensive finance and operational experience in the food and spirits industry, combined with his passion for sustainability and innovation, make him an excellent addition to our Board. We are confident that his insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and position SunOpta as a leader in sustainable plant-based foods and beverages."

Diego Reynoso currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the Prepared Foods division of Tyson Foods. Prior to joining Tyson Foods, Mr. Reynoso led the $5 billion beer division at Constellation Brands as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the division from 2017-2021. In this role, he led a team of 120 people located in the United States and Mexico and was responsible for transforming the Constellation finance team from a legacy beer distributor into a consumer products company. Prior to Constellation Brands, Mr. Reynoso held various senior finance, tax, treasury and operations roles over a 12 year period at Beam Suntory Inc.

Mr. Reynoso holds an MBA from the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de México.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors at SunOpta," said Mr. Reynoso. "The Company's commitment to sustainability and innovation, and its leadership position in the plant-based foods and beverages space make it a compelling investment opportunity. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to drive long-term value for all stakeholders."

With the addition of Mr. Reynoso, SunOpta's Board of Directors now consists of eight members.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN ®, Dream®, West LifeTM and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

