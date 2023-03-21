Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SunOpta Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STKL   CA8676EP1086

SUNOPTA INC.

(STKL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
7.540 USD   -0.40%
07:31aSunOpta Appoints Industry Veteran Diego Reynoso to its Board of Directors
BU
03/15SunOpta to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting April 11
BU
03/03BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on SunOpta to $12 From $13, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SunOpta Appoints Industry Veteran Diego Reynoso to its Board of Directors

03/21/2023 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced Diego Reynoso has been appointed to SunOpta’s Board of Directors.

Diego Reynoso has more than 25 years of experience in finance and operations in the food and spirits industry. The Board of Directors expects to appoint Mr. Reynoso to serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

"We are delighted to welcome Diego to our Board of Directors," said Dean Hollis, Chair of the Board of Directors of SunOpta. "His extensive finance and operational experience in the food and spirits industry, combined with his passion for sustainability and innovation, make him an excellent addition to our Board. We are confident that his insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and position SunOpta as a leader in sustainable plant-based foods and beverages."

Diego Reynoso currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the Prepared Foods division of Tyson Foods. Prior to joining Tyson Foods, Mr. Reynoso led the $5 billion beer division at Constellation Brands as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the division from 2017-2021. In this role, he led a team of 120 people located in the United States and Mexico and was responsible for transforming the Constellation finance team from a legacy beer distributor into a consumer products company. Prior to Constellation Brands, Mr. Reynoso held various senior finance, tax, treasury and operations roles over a 12 year period at Beam Suntory Inc.

Mr. Reynoso holds an MBA from the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de México.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors at SunOpta," said Mr. Reynoso. "The Company's commitment to sustainability and innovation, and its leadership position in the plant-based foods and beverages space make it a compelling investment opportunity. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to drive long-term value for all stakeholders."

With the addition of Mr. Reynoso, SunOpta's Board of Directors now consists of eight members.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN ®, Dream®, West LifeTM and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SUNOPTA INC.
07:31aSunOpta Appoints Industry Veteran Diego Reynoso to its Board of Directors
BU
03/15SunOpta to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting April 11
BU
03/03BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on SunOpta to $12 From $13, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
03/02North American Morning Briefing: Rising Yields -2-
DJ
03/02SunOpta Swings to Q4 Adjusted Earnings as Revenue Rises; Issues Fiscal 2023 Revenue Gui..
MT
03/01Sunopta : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01Transcript : SunOpta Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
03/01SUNOPTA INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
03/01SunOpta Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Reaffirms 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
MT
03/01SunOpta Brief: Reaffirms 2023 Adjusted EBITDA outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNOPTA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 017 M - -
Net income 2023 5,93 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 226x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 860 M 860 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 453
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SUNOPTA INC.
Duration : Period :
SunOpta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNOPTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,54 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 98,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Bryan Clark Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.-10.66%860
NESTLÉ S.A.1.72%314 089
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.62%92 337
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-6.38%50 213
THE HERSHEY COMPANY5.60%49 895
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-3.82%47 552
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer