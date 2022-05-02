Log in
SunOpta Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

05/02/2022
SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, today announced that it will issue financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the markets close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

As previously mentioned during the fourth quarter financial results conference call, SunOpta will be moving to post market close conference calls going forward. Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Investors interested in listening to the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the “Investor Relations” section or directly here. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.

This call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number dial (888) 440-4182 or International dial-in number (646) 960-0653 using Conference ID: 8338433.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN™, Dream™, West Life™ and Sunrise Growers™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
