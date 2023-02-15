Advanced search
SUNOPTA INC.

(STKL)
2023-02-14
7.380 USD   -3.02%
SunOpta Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
BU
SunOpta Opens New $125 Million Plant-Based Beverage Manufacturing Facility in Texas
BU
SunOpta Inc. Opens New $125 Million Plant-Based Beverage Manufacturing Facility in Texas
CI
SunOpta Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

02/15/2023
SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, today announced that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the markets close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 5:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Investors interested in listening to the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the “Investor Relations” section or directly here. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.

This call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number dial (888) 440-4182 or International dial-in number (646) 960-0653 using Conference ID: 8338433.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream™, WestSoy™ and Sunrise Growers™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 934 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -69,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 796 M 796 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 380
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart SUNOPTA INC.
SunOpta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUNOPTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,38 $
Average target price 15,20 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Jill Barnett Secretary, CAO & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.-9.83%796
NESTLÉ S.A.3.88%332 935
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.49%89 515
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-0.92%53 545
THE HERSHEY COMPANY3.17%48 994
KRAFT HEINZ-2.04%48 850