    STKL   CA8676EP1086

SUNOPTA INC.

(STKL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
9.120 USD   +0.88%
SunOpta Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

07/21/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, today announced that it will issue financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the markets close on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Investors interested in listening to the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the “Investor Relations” section or directly here. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.

This call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number dial (888) 440-4182 or International dial-in number (646) 960-0653 using Conference ID: 8338433.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN™, Dream™, West Life™ and Sunrise Growers™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Jill Barnett Secretary, CAO & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.30.94%973
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.54%321 413
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.37%85 042
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-12.22%58 714
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.91%46 832
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.16%44 283