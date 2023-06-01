Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SunOpta Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STKL   CA8676EP1086

SUNOPTA INC.

(STKL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
6.730 USD   -2.04%
07:31aSunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/30SunOpta Inc. Announces Results of Vote for the Election of Directors
BU
05/10Sunopta : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

06/01/2023 | 07:31am EDT
SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. These conferences include TD Cowen Sustainability Week, to be held June 6-9, 2023 virtually and the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, to be held June 6-8, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

At TD Cowen Sustainability Week, the Company will meet with investors and participate in a virtual fireside chat at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

At the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, the Company will meet with investors and will host a presentation at approximately 10:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at https://www.sunopta.com/ during the event. Shortly following each event, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty (30) days.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including Sown ®, Dream®, West LifeTM and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SUNOPTA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 017 M - -
Net income 2023 5,48 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 179x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 777 M 777 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 453
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart SUNOPTA INC.
Duration : Period :
SunOpta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNOPTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,73 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Bryan Clark Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.-18.60%777
NESTLÉ S.A.1.12%319 608
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.58%98 557
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.29%52 402
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.69%48 909
KRAFT HEINZ-7.03%46 451
