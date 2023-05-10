Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SunOpta Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STKL   CA8676EP1086

SUNOPTA INC.

(STKL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
8.110 USD   +1.00%
05:12pSunopta Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pSunOpta Brief: Net earnings from continuing operations of US$1.4 million vs. $1.0 million a year ago; Reaffirms 2023 Outlook
MT
05:01pSunOpta Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : SunOpta Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023

05/10/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Greetings, and welcome to SunOpta's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about SUNOPTA INC.
05:12pSunopta Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05:06pSunOpta Brief: Net earnings from continuing operations of US$1.4 million v..
MT
05:01pSunOpta Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Caution -2-
DJ
05/08SunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/04SunOpta Brief: Releasing 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
MT
05/04SunOpta Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/26SunOpta Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
BU
04/26Four Health-Conscious Food Stocks to Watch (SMFL, LWAY, STKL, SMPL)
AQ
04/12SunOpta Maintained at Outperform at BMO Following Investor Meeting; Price Target Kept a..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNOPTA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 017 M - -
Net income 2023 5,93 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 243x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 929 M 929 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 453
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart SUNOPTA INC.
Duration : Period :
SunOpta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNOPTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,11 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 85,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Bryan Clark Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.-4.86%920
NESTLÉ S.A.8.66%348 406
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.86%106 075
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.66%56 022
GENERAL MILLS, INC.6.85%52 621
KRAFT HEINZ0.42%50 169
This content is reserved for subscribers
Be the first to know!
Unlock all the news, analysis and advice from our experts!
Secure and Increase the Performance of your Investments
by becoming a savvy investor
$28/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer