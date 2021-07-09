CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.98% to 20,257.95

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.98 percent to 20,257.95

* Leading the index were Sunopta Inc , up 7.8%, Methanex Corp, up 5.8%, and Lithium Americas Corp, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Canfor Corp, down 2.4%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, down 2.2%, and Intertape Polymer Group Inc, lower by 1.5%.

* On the TSX 190 issues rose and 37 fell as a 5.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 20 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 152.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Bank Of Nova Scotia and Royal Bank Of Canada.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.09 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector climbed 3.62 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.32%, or $1.69, to $74.63 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.98%, or $1.47, to $75.59 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 16.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 9 at 21:24.