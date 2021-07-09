Log in
    SOY   CA8676EP1086

SUNOPTA INC.

(SOY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/09 04:00:00 pm
15.35 CAD   +7.79%
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.98% to 20,257.95

07/09/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.98 percent to 20,257.95 

* Leading the index were Sunopta Inc , up 7.8%, Methanex Corp, up 5.8%, and Lithium Americas Corp, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Canfor Corp, down 2.4%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, down 2.2%, and Intertape Polymer Group Inc, lower by 1.5%.

* On the TSX 190 issues rose and 37 fell as a 5.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 20 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 152.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Bank Of Nova Scotia and Royal Bank Of Canada.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.09 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector climbed 3.62 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.32%, or $1.69, to $74.63 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.98%, or $1.47, to $75.59 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 16.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 9 at 21:24. 


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 838 M - -
Net income 2021 3,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 379x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 222 M 1 228 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 451
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SUNOPTA INC.
Duration : Period :
SunOpta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNOPTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,24 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Jill Barnett Secretary, CAO & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.-2.29%1 279
NESTLÉ S.A.10.74%347 586
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.66%90 519
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-26.16%86 460
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-26.27%74 289
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY14.25%49 770