  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SunOpta Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOY   CA8676EP1086

SUNOPTA INC.

(SOY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SunOpta Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

02/14/2022 | 05:01pm EST
SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) announced today that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the markets open on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Investors interested in listening to the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the “Investor Relations” section or directly here. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.

This call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number (888) 440-4182 or International dial-in number (646) 960-0653 using Conference ID: 8338433.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company focused on the development and manufacture of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SUNOPTA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 816 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,79 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -139x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 542 M 539 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 451
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart SUNOPTA INC.
Duration : Period :
SunOpta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNOPTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,33 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Jill Barnett Secretary, CAO & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.-27.82%542
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.40%354 468
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.59%92 601
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-8.67%62 827
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-9.80%49 416
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY13.14%42 789